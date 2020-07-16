5147 51st Lane West

Amenities

Annual rental home located in the marvelous community of Glenn Lakes. This recently renovated split floor plan, offers three bedroom, two baths and an impressive curb appeal. The updated kitchen includes quartz counter tops,new back splash and newer stainless steel appliances. An oversized master suite has a huge walk in closet along with an updated master bath that includes a new shower, new vanity and flooring. Relax on your screened in lanai and enjoy the tranquil preserve views. Glenn Lakes has a community park with tennis courts. The community is convenient to IMG Academy, State College of Florida, local entertainment, shopping, restaurants, beaches and Sarasota International Airport.



