All apartments in Manatee County
Find more places like 5147 51st Lane West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
5147 51st Lane West
Last updated March 13 2020 at 10:58 PM

5147 51st Lane West

5147 51st Lane West · (941) 462-2894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5147 51st Lane West, Manatee County, FL 34210

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1964 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
tennis court
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Annual rental home located in the marvelous community of Glenn Lakes. This recently renovated split floor plan, offers three bedroom, two baths and an impressive curb appeal. The updated kitchen includes quartz counter tops,new back splash and newer stainless steel appliances. An oversized master suite has a huge walk in closet along with an updated master bath that includes a new shower, new vanity and flooring. Relax on your screened in lanai and enjoy the tranquil preserve views. Glenn Lakes has a community park with tennis courts. The community is convenient to IMG Academy, State College of Florida, local entertainment, shopping, restaurants, beaches and Sarasota International Airport.

Amenities: Community Tennis Courts, community park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5147 51st Lane West have any available units?
5147 51st Lane West has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5147 51st Lane West have?
Some of 5147 51st Lane West's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5147 51st Lane West currently offering any rent specials?
5147 51st Lane West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5147 51st Lane West pet-friendly?
Yes, 5147 51st Lane West is pet friendly.
Does 5147 51st Lane West offer parking?
No, 5147 51st Lane West does not offer parking.
Does 5147 51st Lane West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5147 51st Lane West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5147 51st Lane West have a pool?
No, 5147 51st Lane West does not have a pool.
Does 5147 51st Lane West have accessible units?
No, 5147 51st Lane West does not have accessible units.
Does 5147 51st Lane West have units with dishwashers?
No, 5147 51st Lane West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5147 51st Lane West have units with air conditioning?
No, 5147 51st Lane West does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5147 51st Lane West?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Treesdale
1818 9th Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34208
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir
Bradenton, FL 34207
Lory of Braden River
702 51st St E
Bradenton, FL 34208
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop
Sarasota, FL 34243
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle
Bradenton, FL 34208
Palms at Cortez
3810 5th St E
Bradenton, FL 34208
The Harrison
2575 University Pkwy
Sarasota, FL 34243
Creekside Ranch
11209 Ranch Creek Ter
Bradenton, FL 34211

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLFruitville, FLBee Ridge, FLBayshore Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSouthgate, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLSiesta Key, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity