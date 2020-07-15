All apartments in Manatee County
Find more places like 5107 38TH AVENUE W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
5107 38TH AVENUE W
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

5107 38TH AVENUE W

5107 38th Avenue West · (941) 727-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5107 38th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL 34209
West Bradenton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1231 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Ranch style 2BR/2BA home with one car garage.Located just off Cortez Road near Walmart.Turnkey furnished and available monthly or weekly. The Master Bedroom features 2 Full size beds and attached Master Bathroom.The Guest Bedroom offers a Queen size bed and there is a Queen size sleeper couch in the living room. Conveniently located minutes from area beaches, shopping, bus lines, medical facilities, IMG Academy, the Arts of Sarasota and I-75 for access to Orlando, Tampa and St. Pete. Small pet may be considered with $250 non-refundable pet fee. NO SMOKING. WIFI INCLUDED. 7 DAY MINIMUM STAY REQUIRED. Dec 1-Apr 30 $2200 mo/$900 wk, May 1-Nov 30 $1700 mo/$700 wk. Prices shown are based on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50.00) , Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5107 38TH AVENUE W have any available units?
5107 38TH AVENUE W has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5107 38TH AVENUE W have?
Some of 5107 38TH AVENUE W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5107 38TH AVENUE W currently offering any rent specials?
5107 38TH AVENUE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5107 38TH AVENUE W pet-friendly?
Yes, 5107 38TH AVENUE W is pet friendly.
Does 5107 38TH AVENUE W offer parking?
Yes, 5107 38TH AVENUE W offers parking.
Does 5107 38TH AVENUE W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5107 38TH AVENUE W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5107 38TH AVENUE W have a pool?
No, 5107 38TH AVENUE W does not have a pool.
Does 5107 38TH AVENUE W have accessible units?
No, 5107 38TH AVENUE W does not have accessible units.
Does 5107 38TH AVENUE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5107 38TH AVENUE W has units with dishwashers.
Does 5107 38TH AVENUE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 5107 38TH AVENUE W does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5107 38TH AVENUE W?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir
Bradenton, FL 34207
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop
Sarasota, FL 34243
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34205
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W
Bradenton, FL 34207
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr
Sarasota, FL 34243
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle
Bradenton, FL 34208
Creekside Ranch
11209 Ranch Creek Ter
Bradenton, FL 34211
Echo Lake
11502 Echo Lake Circle
Bradenton, FL 34211

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLFruitville, FLBee Ridge, FLBayshore Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSouthgate, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLSiesta Key, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity