5107 38TH AVENUE W

Ranch style 2BR/2BA home with one car garage.Located just off Cortez Road near Walmart.Turnkey furnished and available monthly or weekly. The Master Bedroom features 2 Full size beds and attached Master Bathroom.The Guest Bedroom offers a Queen size bed and there is a Queen size sleeper couch in the living room. Conveniently located minutes from area beaches, shopping, bus lines, medical facilities, IMG Academy, the Arts of Sarasota and I-75 for access to Orlando, Tampa and St. Pete. Small pet may be considered with $250 non-refundable pet fee. NO SMOKING. WIFI INCLUDED. 7 DAY MINIMUM STAY REQUIRED. Dec 1-Apr 30 $2200 mo/$900 wk, May 1-Nov 30 $1700 mo/$700 wk. Prices shown are based on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50.00) , Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.