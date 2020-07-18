5036 Skyview Lane

Amenities

Better-Than-New Rental or Rent-to-Own Townhome with Community Pool!

This includes upgrades that you won’t get from the builder at this price! 3-Bedroms/2.5Bathrooms The Open floor plan features wood-look tile on the lower level, lots of options for entertaining, including a separate dining area, a breakfast space, and seating at the expansive bar with granite countertop! The kitchen is modern and sleek, with upgraded stainless-steel appliances, bright cabinets, and a custom tile backsplash. The double sliders take you outside to a screened lanai perfect for outdoor living! Upstairs you’ll find 3 spacious bedrooms with airy ceilings and large windows for lots of light! The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with dual sinks and a separate tub and shower. Harmony is perfectly located in the heart of Lakewood Ranch, the #1 Master Planned Community in the US! Enjoy resort-style amenities, including a sparkling swimming pool, a clubhouse, fitness center, and playground! You’re also close to shopping, dining, SRQ Airport, fantastic schools, and the most beautiful Gulf Beaches!

We have dozens of pet-friendly, Rental and Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All of our homes can be purchased or Rent-to-Own. We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.

