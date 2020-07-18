All apartments in Manatee County
5036 Skyview Lane
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:50 PM

5036 Skyview Lane

5036 Skyview Lane · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2017319
Location

5036 Skyview Lane, Manatee County, FL 34211

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,030

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1614 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
Better-Than-New Rental or Rent-to-Own Townhome with Community Pool!
This includes upgrades that you won’t get from the builder at this price! 3-Bedroms/2.5Bathrooms The Open floor plan features wood-look tile on the lower level, lots of options for entertaining, including a separate dining area, a breakfast space, and seating at the expansive bar with granite countertop! The kitchen is modern and sleek, with upgraded stainless-steel appliances, bright cabinets, and a custom tile backsplash. The double sliders take you outside to a screened lanai perfect for outdoor living! Upstairs you’ll find 3 spacious bedrooms with airy ceilings and large windows for lots of light! The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with dual sinks and a separate tub and shower. Harmony is perfectly located in the heart of Lakewood Ranch, the #1 Master Planned Community in the US! Enjoy resort-style amenities, including a sparkling swimming pool, a clubhouse, fitness center, and playground! You’re also close to shopping, dining, SRQ Airport, fantastic schools, and the most beautiful Gulf Beaches!
We have dozens of pet-friendly, Rental and Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All of our homes can be purchased or Rent-to-Own. We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.
Listing courtesy of COLDWELL BANKER REALTY
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5036 Skyview Lane have any available units?
5036 Skyview Lane has a unit available for $2,030 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5036 Skyview Lane have?
Some of 5036 Skyview Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5036 Skyview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5036 Skyview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5036 Skyview Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5036 Skyview Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5036 Skyview Lane offer parking?
No, 5036 Skyview Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5036 Skyview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5036 Skyview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5036 Skyview Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5036 Skyview Lane has a pool.
Does 5036 Skyview Lane have accessible units?
No, 5036 Skyview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5036 Skyview Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5036 Skyview Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5036 Skyview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5036 Skyview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
