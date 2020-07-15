4255 70TH STREET CIRCLE E

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE-IN-READY!! This beautiful 4BR/3BA home features over 2600sf of living space on a private preserve lot. Features in this expansive home includes a large formal living room/dining room, Juliet balcony overlooking the foyer, eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets, pantry, and Corian countertops, and breakfast bar overlooking the great room. First-floor master suite with a large walk-in closet, master bath with dual sinks, separate tub and shower. Additional bedroom located on the first floor with a full bath. The large bonus room is also located upstairs with the two additional bedrooms. Exterior features include screened patio off of the great room, lush landscaping, irrigation system, and private preserve lot. Conveniently located close to schools, restaurants, shopping, and I-75.