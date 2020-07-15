All apartments in Manatee County
4255 70TH STREET CIRCLE E
Last updated July 2 2019 at 9:29 PM

4255 70TH STREET CIRCLE E

4255 70th Street Cir E · (941) 962-0328
Location

4255 70th Street Cir E, Manatee County, FL 34221

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2632 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE-IN-READY!! This beautiful 4BR/3BA home features over 2600sf of living space on a private preserve lot. Features in this expansive home includes a large formal living room/dining room, Juliet balcony overlooking the foyer, eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets, pantry, and Corian countertops, and breakfast bar overlooking the great room. First-floor master suite with a large walk-in closet, master bath with dual sinks, separate tub and shower. Additional bedroom located on the first floor with a full bath. The large bonus room is also located upstairs with the two additional bedrooms. Exterior features include screened patio off of the great room, lush landscaping, irrigation system, and private preserve lot. Conveniently located close to schools, restaurants, shopping, and I-75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

