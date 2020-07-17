All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:29 AM

4152 Banbury Cir

4152 Banbury Circle · (941) 300-1941
Location

4152 Banbury Circle, Manatee County, FL 34219

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1570 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
You have found the perfect Parrish home! This luxurious, three bedroom, two bath single family home features upgrades galore! The open floorplan is ideal for entertaining and this is a home you'll definitely want to show off! Don't miss the custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, glass and tile backsplash, crown molding, and designer lighting. The spacious master bedroom suite features laminate wood flooring, a large walk-in closet with built-ins, and a stunning master bathroom. On the other end of the home, you'll find two bedrooms and guest bathroom, which has also been updated with stylish finishes. Neutral flooring throughout home with tile in the living areas and carpet in the guest bedrooms. With over 1550 sq ft under air, there is space for everyone! There is even a separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer, plus an attached 2 car garage with utility area. The upgrades continue outside in the fenced backyard! Enjoy the lake view and Florida weather from the brick paver patio and custom built pergola.

The Kingsfield Community offers a Community Swimming Pool, Basketball Court, and miles of sidewalk for walking the dog or exercise. The community is also located only minutes from the major Interstate of I-75 which makes it Great for commuting to Tampa, St. Pete, Bradenton, or Sarasota quick and easy. Lawn care included in rent! Pets considered, no dangerous breeds.

Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.
Please call 941.300.1941 for more information.
This property is professionally managed by Ryntal, LLC.

Are you a Property Owner looking for Management Services? We can help!! We are a leader in Sarasota and Manatee Counties in Residential and small commercial property management services. For more info, please call 941.343.4526.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4152 Banbury Cir have any available units?
4152 Banbury Cir has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4152 Banbury Cir have?
Some of 4152 Banbury Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4152 Banbury Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4152 Banbury Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4152 Banbury Cir pet-friendly?
No, 4152 Banbury Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 4152 Banbury Cir offer parking?
Yes, 4152 Banbury Cir offers parking.
Does 4152 Banbury Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4152 Banbury Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4152 Banbury Cir have a pool?
Yes, 4152 Banbury Cir has a pool.
Does 4152 Banbury Cir have accessible units?
No, 4152 Banbury Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4152 Banbury Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4152 Banbury Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 4152 Banbury Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4152 Banbury Cir has units with air conditioning.
