4152 Banbury Cir

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

You have found the perfect Parrish home! This luxurious, three bedroom, two bath single family home features upgrades galore! The open floorplan is ideal for entertaining and this is a home you'll definitely want to show off! Don't miss the custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, glass and tile backsplash, crown molding, and designer lighting. The spacious master bedroom suite features laminate wood flooring, a large walk-in closet with built-ins, and a stunning master bathroom. On the other end of the home, you'll find two bedrooms and guest bathroom, which has also been updated with stylish finishes. Neutral flooring throughout home with tile in the living areas and carpet in the guest bedrooms. With over 1550 sq ft under air, there is space for everyone! There is even a separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer, plus an attached 2 car garage with utility area. The upgrades continue outside in the fenced backyard! Enjoy the lake view and Florida weather from the brick paver patio and custom built pergola.



The Kingsfield Community offers a Community Swimming Pool, Basketball Court, and miles of sidewalk for walking the dog or exercise. The community is also located only minutes from the major Interstate of I-75 which makes it Great for commuting to Tampa, St. Pete, Bradenton, or Sarasota quick and easy. Lawn care included in rent! Pets considered, no dangerous breeds.



Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.

This property is professionally managed by Ryntal, LLC.



Are you a Property Owner looking for Management Services? We can help!! We are a leader in Sarasota and Manatee Counties in Residential and small commercial property management services. For more info, please call 941.343.4526.