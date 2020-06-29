All apartments in Manatee County
4019 Azurite Way
Last updated June 29 2020 at 2:40 PM

4019 Azurite Way

4019 Azurite Way · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2017234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4019 Azurite Way, Manatee County, FL 34211

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,470

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1495 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
on-site laundry
pool
3BR/2Bath Rental or Rent-to-Own Beautiful Water View Home!
So rare in Lakewood ranch! Welcome to INDIGO, a gated premier resort and lifestyle gated community! This 3-bedroom 2 bath "Liberty Model" is situated on a premier WATER lot allowing beautiful water views! This home has all the right upgrades that include a whole home water softener, plantation shutters, tray ceiling, extended lanai, granite counters in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, lighting, upgraded cabinetry, dual sinks in master bath and built in cabinets in the laundry room. The LOW HOA fees include lawn maintenance, trimming, irrigation, mulching and edging along with the beautiful amenities center which offers kitchen, state of the art fitness ctr, resort style community pool, pickle ball courts, and on site lifestyle director that keeps the calendar full! Conveniently located close to restaurants, shopping, grocery stores and the interstate. Also walking distance to top rated schools. This home is ready to move right in and enjoy!!
We have dozens of pet friendly, Rental and Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All our homes can be Rented, Purchased, or Rent-to-Own. We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.
Listing courtesy of COLDWELL BANKER REALTY
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4019 Azurite Way have any available units?
4019 Azurite Way has a unit available for $2,470 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4019 Azurite Way have?
Some of 4019 Azurite Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4019 Azurite Way currently offering any rent specials?
4019 Azurite Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4019 Azurite Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4019 Azurite Way is pet friendly.
Does 4019 Azurite Way offer parking?
No, 4019 Azurite Way does not offer parking.
Does 4019 Azurite Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4019 Azurite Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4019 Azurite Way have a pool?
Yes, 4019 Azurite Way has a pool.
Does 4019 Azurite Way have accessible units?
No, 4019 Azurite Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4019 Azurite Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4019 Azurite Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4019 Azurite Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4019 Azurite Way does not have units with air conditioning.
