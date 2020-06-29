4019 Azurite Way

Amenities

3BR/2Bath Rental or Rent-to-Own Beautiful Water View Home!

So rare in Lakewood ranch! Welcome to INDIGO, a gated premier resort and lifestyle gated community! This 3-bedroom 2 bath "Liberty Model" is situated on a premier WATER lot allowing beautiful water views! This home has all the right upgrades that include a whole home water softener, plantation shutters, tray ceiling, extended lanai, granite counters in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, lighting, upgraded cabinetry, dual sinks in master bath and built in cabinets in the laundry room. The LOW HOA fees include lawn maintenance, trimming, irrigation, mulching and edging along with the beautiful amenities center which offers kitchen, state of the art fitness ctr, resort style community pool, pickle ball courts, and on site lifestyle director that keeps the calendar full! Conveniently located close to restaurants, shopping, grocery stores and the interstate. Also walking distance to top rated schools. This home is ready to move right in and enjoy!!

We have dozens of pet friendly, Rental and Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All our homes can be Rented, Purchased, or Rent-to-Own. We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.

