3848 Shimmering Oaks Dr

Beautiful single family home in Parrish with impressive curb appeal. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-story home features a first floor master bedroom with a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. The kitchen has clean bright white hardwood cabinets for plenty of storage space, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar perfect for casual dining. The open living and dining area is perfect for hosting family and friends. The front porch is the perfect place to relax and sip your morning coffee or tea! Upstairs there is a bonus loft for extra room and space for entertaining. The loft also features a spacious balcony great for watching Florida's beautiful sunrises and sunsets! The two guest bedroom upstairs share a spacious bathroom. Laundry room features washer and dryer hookups. The oversized attached 2 car garage has plenty of room for extra storage space. Appliances include, refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. Lawn care is included in the rent so, you can spend more time relaxing with family and friends! One small pet considered but, no dangerous breeds. Located in the gated community of Silverleaf in Parrish, the amenities are top of the line. The home is only a short walk to all of the community's amenities! The whole family will enjoy the pool, basketball court, dog park, playground, fitness center, and clubhouse. This home is only ten minutes away from local restaurants, parks, shopping, and golf courses and a short drive to the beautiful beaches of Anna Maria Island!



Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.



Please call 941.300.1941 for more information.

This property is professionally managed by Ryntal, LLC



