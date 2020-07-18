All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

3848 Shimmering Oaks Dr

3848 Shimmering Oaks Drive · (941) 300-1941
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3848 Shimmering Oaks Drive, Manatee County, FL 34219

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful single family home in Parrish with impressive curb appeal. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-story home features a first floor master bedroom with a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. The kitchen has clean bright white hardwood cabinets for plenty of storage space, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar perfect for casual dining. The open living and dining area is perfect for hosting family and friends. The front porch is the perfect place to relax and sip your morning coffee or tea! Upstairs there is a bonus loft for extra room and space for entertaining. The loft also features a spacious balcony great for watching Florida's beautiful sunrises and sunsets! The two guest bedroom upstairs share a spacious bathroom. Laundry room features washer and dryer hookups. The oversized attached 2 car garage has plenty of room for extra storage space. Appliances include, refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. Lawn care is included in the rent so, you can spend more time relaxing with family and friends! One small pet considered but, no dangerous breeds. Located in the gated community of Silverleaf in Parrish, the amenities are top of the line. The home is only a short walk to all of the community's amenities! The whole family will enjoy the pool, basketball court, dog park, playground, fitness center, and clubhouse. This home is only ten minutes away from local restaurants, parks, shopping, and golf courses and a short drive to the beautiful beaches of Anna Maria Island!

Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.

Please call 941.300.1941 for more information.
This property is professionally managed by Ryntal, LLC

Are you a Property Owner looking for Management Services? We can help!! We are a leader in Sarasota and Manatee Counties in Residential and small commercial property management services. For more info, please call 941.343.4526.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3848 Shimmering Oaks Dr have any available units?
3848 Shimmering Oaks Dr has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3848 Shimmering Oaks Dr have?
Some of 3848 Shimmering Oaks Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3848 Shimmering Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3848 Shimmering Oaks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3848 Shimmering Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3848 Shimmering Oaks Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3848 Shimmering Oaks Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3848 Shimmering Oaks Dr offers parking.
Does 3848 Shimmering Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3848 Shimmering Oaks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3848 Shimmering Oaks Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3848 Shimmering Oaks Dr has a pool.
Does 3848 Shimmering Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 3848 Shimmering Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3848 Shimmering Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3848 Shimmering Oaks Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3848 Shimmering Oaks Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3848 Shimmering Oaks Dr has units with air conditioning.
