3844 59TH AVENUE W

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool hot tub tennis court

Available for 2021 season! Shhhh what a find! Completely remodeled second floor (no elevator) turn-key furnished condo. Two bedroom, two bath, front patio has utility closet with washer and dryer. Master bedroom has queen bed and walk in closet, master bath has shower. Guest bedroom has twin beds and the bath has tub/shower. The community has two tennis courts, swimming pool, hot tub and fitness room. Located near IMG Sports Academy, State College of Florida, shopping, restaurants and more.