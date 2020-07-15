All apartments in Manatee County
Find more places like 3844 59TH AVENUE W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
3844 59TH AVENUE W
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

3844 59TH AVENUE W

3844 59th Avenue West · (941) 751-0670
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3844 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL 34210

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4164 · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 912 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Available for 2021 season! Shhhh what a find! Completely remodeled second floor (no elevator) turn-key furnished condo. Two bedroom, two bath, front patio has utility closet with washer and dryer. Master bedroom has queen bed and walk in closet, master bath has shower. Guest bedroom has twin beds and the bath has tub/shower. The community has two tennis courts, swimming pool, hot tub and fitness room. Located near IMG Sports Academy, State College of Florida, shopping, restaurants and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3844 59TH AVENUE W have any available units?
3844 59TH AVENUE W has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3844 59TH AVENUE W have?
Some of 3844 59TH AVENUE W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3844 59TH AVENUE W currently offering any rent specials?
3844 59TH AVENUE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3844 59TH AVENUE W pet-friendly?
No, 3844 59TH AVENUE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 3844 59TH AVENUE W offer parking?
No, 3844 59TH AVENUE W does not offer parking.
Does 3844 59TH AVENUE W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3844 59TH AVENUE W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3844 59TH AVENUE W have a pool?
Yes, 3844 59TH AVENUE W has a pool.
Does 3844 59TH AVENUE W have accessible units?
No, 3844 59TH AVENUE W does not have accessible units.
Does 3844 59TH AVENUE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3844 59TH AVENUE W has units with dishwashers.
Does 3844 59TH AVENUE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 3844 59TH AVENUE W does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3844 59TH AVENUE W?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Treesdale
1818 9th Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34208
Yacht Club
6510 Anchor Loop
Bradenton, FL 34212
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34205
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W
Bradenton, FL 34207
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr
Bradenton, FL 34209
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr
Sarasota, FL 34243
Palms at Cortez
3810 5th St E
Bradenton, FL 34208

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLFruitville, FLBee Ridge, FLBayshore Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSouthgate, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLSiesta Key, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity