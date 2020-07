Amenities

Unit Amenities ice maker microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Available for an annual term! Just a hop from the SRQ Airport! Conveniently located, just minutes to shopping and great restaurants. This unit is nestled in the lovely community of San Michele. Equipped with a relaxing swimming pool, and community play ground. This spacious unit has everything you need for your stay, and is meticulously clean for your comfort. Call to make your reservation today, this unit will not be available long!