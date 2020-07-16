All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

3740 82 AVENUE E

3740 82nd Avenue Circle East · (941) 504-9232
Location

3740 82nd Avenue Circle East, Manatee County, FL 34243

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1661 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Enjoy resort style living close to downtown Sarasota, SRQ airport, UTC mall and the area’s beaches. This newer, end-unit, light and bright town home looks out onto a peaceful central lake. To the side you will find a majestic oak tree preserve area. French door at front opens to a spacious living area, with kitchen, powder room, laundry room and garage access beyond. Upstairs, the master bedroom and bedroom 2 both feature walk-in closets. 1 car attached garage with entry at rear of property. This well maintained community features a pool and playground, BBQ area and tennis. Walk to shops and restaurants from this perfect winter retreat or full time residence. SORRY NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

