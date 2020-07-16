3740 82 AVENUE E

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Enjoy resort style living close to downtown Sarasota, SRQ airport, UTC mall and the area’s beaches. This newer, end-unit, light and bright town home looks out onto a peaceful central lake. To the side you will find a majestic oak tree preserve area. French door at front opens to a spacious living area, with kitchen, powder room, laundry room and garage access beyond. Upstairs, the master bedroom and bedroom 2 both feature walk-in closets. 1 car attached garage with entry at rear of property. This well maintained community features a pool and playground, BBQ area and tennis. Walk to shops and restaurants from this perfect winter retreat or full time residence. SORRY NO PETS!