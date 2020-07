Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool hot tub microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

This beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ground Floor Condo unit is Conveniently located at INTERNATIONAL IMG Academy, Gated community, within a short distance to community pool and spa, fitness center, and IMG facilities. Close to Ana Maria Beach, Restaurants and Shopping centers Fully Stoked Kitchen for those Guests looking to feel like home. 10% Discount with full payment 10 Month rent in advance. 5% Discount 6 month rent with full payment in advance.