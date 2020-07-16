All apartments in Manatee County
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

37 Tidy island Bvd

37 Tidy Island Boulevard · (941) 705-0727
Location

37 Tidy Island Boulevard, Manatee County, FL 34210

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 37 Tidy island Bvd · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2718 sqft

Amenities

Living in Paradise on Tidy Island - Welcome to the unspoiled paradise of Tidy island facing Sarasota Bay and Anna Maria island! Tidy island features 240 acres of preserve, bird sanctuary and wildlife. This gated community has everything you can dream of: clubhouse, fitness center, Har Tru courts, pools and hot tubs, walking trails. This townhome has an unbelievable view of Sarasota Bay. You can launch your kayaks, paddle boards and windsurfs. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Beautifully decorated and furnished. Available for a yearly lease starting 07/01.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

