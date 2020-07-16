37 Tidy island Bvd

Amenities

Living in Paradise on Tidy Island - Welcome to the unspoiled paradise of Tidy island facing Sarasota Bay and Anna Maria island! Tidy island features 240 acres of preserve, bird sanctuary and wildlife. This gated community has everything you can dream of: clubhouse, fitness center, Har Tru courts, pools and hot tubs, walking trails. This townhome has an unbelievable view of Sarasota Bay. You can launch your kayaks, paddle boards and windsurfs. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Beautifully decorated and furnished. Available for a yearly lease starting 07/01.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5845575)