3331 Chestertown Loop

Welcome to Mallory Park Located in one of the nation’s top master-planned communities in Lakewood Ranch. Nestled around 36 acres of lakes and wetlands this rare 3 bedroom 3 bathroom Trailwood Townhouse is absolutely everything you have been looking for. Over 1800 sq. ft. of living space welcomes you as you enter through the large glass door. Your eyes will immediately be drawn to the open kitchen with wraparound countertop feeds into the café and gathering area, while downstairs you will find the first of three bedrooms or perfect office, and as a bonus, a full bathroom has also been added downstairs. While upstairs you will find not one but two oversized Owner’s Suites both with walk-in closets, and attached bathrooms. This gives you choices a welcoming retreat for guests, or perhaps a child's bedroom. Out back there is a private courtyard which also acts as covered walkway to the two-car garage. Enjoy the amenities including a resort pool, sports courts, and clubhouse, or step outside and discover the many local recreational activities. In addition to the rent, a resident benefits fee of $29.99 will be applied. This Townhome is available now - May 31st 2021, lease terms must be for at lease 6 months.