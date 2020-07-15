All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated July 6 2020 at 12:33 PM

3331 Chestertown Loop

3331 Chestertown Loop · (941) 462-2894
Location

3331 Chestertown Loop, Manatee County, FL 34211

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
courtyard
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to Mallory Park Located in one of the nation’s top master-planned communities in Lakewood Ranch. Nestled around 36 acres of lakes and wetlands this rare 3 bedroom 3 bathroom Trailwood Townhouse is absolutely everything you have been looking for. Over 1800 sq. ft. of living space welcomes you as you enter through the large glass door. Your eyes will immediately be drawn to the open kitchen with wraparound countertop feeds into the café and gathering area, while downstairs you will find the first of three bedrooms or perfect office, and as a bonus, a full bathroom has also been added downstairs. While upstairs you will find not one but two oversized Owner’s Suites both with walk-in closets, and attached bathrooms. This gives you choices a welcoming retreat for guests, or perhaps a child's bedroom. Out back there is a private courtyard which also acts as covered walkway to the two-car garage. Enjoy the amenities including a resort pool, sports courts, and clubhouse, or step outside and discover the many local recreational activities. In addition to the rent, a resident benefits fee of $29.99 will be applied. This Townhome is available now - May 31st 2021, lease terms must be for at lease 6 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3331 Chestertown Loop have any available units?
3331 Chestertown Loop has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3331 Chestertown Loop have?
Some of 3331 Chestertown Loop's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3331 Chestertown Loop currently offering any rent specials?
3331 Chestertown Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3331 Chestertown Loop pet-friendly?
No, 3331 Chestertown Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 3331 Chestertown Loop offer parking?
Yes, 3331 Chestertown Loop offers parking.
Does 3331 Chestertown Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3331 Chestertown Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3331 Chestertown Loop have a pool?
Yes, 3331 Chestertown Loop has a pool.
Does 3331 Chestertown Loop have accessible units?
No, 3331 Chestertown Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 3331 Chestertown Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 3331 Chestertown Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3331 Chestertown Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 3331 Chestertown Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
