2806 112th Terrace East

4BR/3Bath Rental or Rent-to-Own Pool/Spa Home!

Nestled in the community of River Woods this POOL home is situated on a large lot, and features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths (one is a pool bath) plus a DEN, and a 3 car garage! Fantastic open floor plan, with separate dining area, eating area in kitchen, and living area that opens both to the kitchen and to the screen lanai. Many options for entertaining guests! Elegant master suite enjoys total privacy on one side of the home, with double vanities, separate shower and luxurious soaking tub. Three other bedrooms on the other side of the house - plus a convenient den or possible 5th bedroom next to the pool bath, with direct access to the back lanai could also make a fantastic office with views of your pool. Spacious screened lanai comes complete with POOL AND BUILT IN SPA with child security fence. The backyard is roomy and fenced - with plenty of room for games! The community features a recreation center which includes the clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, and swimming pool

We have dozens of pet friendly, Rental and Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All our homes can be Rented, Purchased, or Rent-to-Own. We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.

