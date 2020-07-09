All apartments in Manatee County
Find more places like 2806 112th Terrace East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
2806 112th Terrace East
Last updated June 29 2020 at 2:40 PM

2806 112th Terrace East

2806 112th Terrace East · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2017228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2806 112th Terrace East, Manatee County, FL 34219

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,690

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2712 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
4BR/3Bath Rental or Rent-to-Own Pool/Spa Home!
Nestled in the community of River Woods this POOL home is situated on a large lot, and features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths (one is a pool bath) plus a DEN, and a 3 car garage! Fantastic open floor plan, with separate dining area, eating area in kitchen, and living area that opens both to the kitchen and to the screen lanai. Many options for entertaining guests! Elegant master suite enjoys total privacy on one side of the home, with double vanities, separate shower and luxurious soaking tub. Three other bedrooms on the other side of the house - plus a convenient den or possible 5th bedroom next to the pool bath, with direct access to the back lanai could also make a fantastic office with views of your pool. Spacious screened lanai comes complete with POOL AND BUILT IN SPA with child security fence. The backyard is roomy and fenced - with plenty of room for games! The community features a recreation center which includes the clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, and swimming pool
We have dozens of pet friendly, Rental and Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All our homes can be Rented, Purchased, or Rent-to-Own. We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.
Listing courtesy of CARMEL PROPERTIES

Jerry Burson | Broker Associate at Fine Properties | 941-225-8528
See less
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2806 112th Terrace East have any available units?
2806 112th Terrace East has a unit available for $2,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2806 112th Terrace East have?
Some of 2806 112th Terrace East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2806 112th Terrace East currently offering any rent specials?
2806 112th Terrace East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2806 112th Terrace East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2806 112th Terrace East is pet friendly.
Does 2806 112th Terrace East offer parking?
Yes, 2806 112th Terrace East offers parking.
Does 2806 112th Terrace East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2806 112th Terrace East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2806 112th Terrace East have a pool?
Yes, 2806 112th Terrace East has a pool.
Does 2806 112th Terrace East have accessible units?
No, 2806 112th Terrace East does not have accessible units.
Does 2806 112th Terrace East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2806 112th Terrace East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2806 112th Terrace East have units with air conditioning?
No, 2806 112th Terrace East does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2806 112th Terrace East?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Hidden Acres Apartments
1284 Hidden Cir E
Sarasota, FL 34243
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr
Bradenton, FL 34208
Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch
11140 Lost Creek Ter
Bradenton, FL 34211
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W
Bradenton, FL 34207
The Harrison
2575 University Pkwy
Sarasota, FL 34243
Echo Lake
11502 Echo Lake Circle
Bradenton, FL 34211

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLFruitville, FLBee Ridge, FLBayshore Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSouthgate, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLSiesta Key, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity