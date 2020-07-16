233 CAPE HARBOUR LOOP

Amenities

This is a beautiful Two-Story Townhome that has a light and bright open living and dining room design with the half bath downstairs. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Master bedroom features walk-in closets and a shower. Convenient to I-75. Community includes Pool, Tennis, Recreation Area, Picturesque Lake, Sports Facility. Washer and Dryer in Unit and newer Appliances. Property is currently occupied and not available to be shown until 7/1/2020. Please view video tour or schedule a showing for after the tenant vacates.