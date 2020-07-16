All apartments in Manatee County
Manatee County, FL
233 CAPE HARBOUR LOOP
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

233 CAPE HARBOUR LOOP

233 Cape Harbour Loop · No Longer Available
Location

233 Cape Harbour Loop, Manatee County, FL 34212

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
This is a beautiful Two-Story Townhome that has a light and bright open living and dining room design with the half bath downstairs. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Master bedroom features walk-in closets and a shower. Convenient to I-75. Community includes Pool, Tennis, Recreation Area, Picturesque Lake, Sports Facility. Washer and Dryer in Unit and newer Appliances. Property is currently occupied and not available to be shown until 7/1/2020. Please view video tour or schedule a showing for after the tenant vacates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

