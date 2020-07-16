17006 VARDON TER

Amenities

Wonderful condo avaiable for rent, This open Floor plan has great living space. Two bedroom two bathrooms comes fully furnished for your stay. This beautiful condo has large master bedroom with walk-in closets, open kitchen with large island, all stainless steel appliances and a beautiful view of the golf course and lake. This condo comes with a golf membership and the best amenities in Lakewood Ranch such as a resort style pool with tiki bar, full fitness center, tennis center come see what all the excitement is about in Lakewood National, stay for a month or a few give us a call today.