17006 VARDON TER
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

17006 VARDON TER

17006 Vardon Terrace · (813) 716-2792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

17006 Vardon Terrace, Manatee County, FL 34211

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$3,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Wonderful condo avaiable for rent, This open Floor plan has great living space. Two bedroom two bathrooms comes fully furnished for your stay. This beautiful condo has large master bedroom with walk-in closets, open kitchen with large island, all stainless steel appliances and a beautiful view of the golf course and lake. This condo comes with a golf membership and the best amenities in Lakewood Ranch such as a resort style pool with tiki bar, full fitness center, tennis center come see what all the excitement is about in Lakewood National, stay for a month or a few give us a call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17006 VARDON TER have any available units?
17006 VARDON TER has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17006 VARDON TER have?
Some of 17006 VARDON TER's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17006 VARDON TER currently offering any rent specials?
17006 VARDON TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17006 VARDON TER pet-friendly?
No, 17006 VARDON TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 17006 VARDON TER offer parking?
No, 17006 VARDON TER does not offer parking.
Does 17006 VARDON TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17006 VARDON TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17006 VARDON TER have a pool?
Yes, 17006 VARDON TER has a pool.
Does 17006 VARDON TER have accessible units?
No, 17006 VARDON TER does not have accessible units.
Does 17006 VARDON TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17006 VARDON TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 17006 VARDON TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 17006 VARDON TER does not have units with air conditioning.
