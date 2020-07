Amenities

Great opportunity to lease a 4 bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home in Lakewood Ranch This home is just beautiful with its private lakeside setting. This property features many upgrades such as gas cooking, extended tile, enclosed lanai, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and more. This 4 bedroom home has plenty of space and close to great restaurants and shopping. Don't miss out, Call today!! Owner must approve pet.