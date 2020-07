13511 MESSINA LOOP

Amenities

COME SPEND THE WINTER IN THIS TASTEFULLY DECORATED, SECOND FLOOR, 2393 SQUARE FOOT GARDEN CONDO OVERLOOKING THE 8TH HOLE GREEN, BEAUTIFUL OPEN FLOOR PLAN, TRAY CEILINGS, EXCEPTIONAL LIGHTING, FIREPLACE, UPSCALE FURNISHINGS. KING BED IN MASTER BEDROOM AND QUEEN BEDS IN THE OTHER TWO BEDROOMS. EXCEPTIONAL AMENITIES IN THIS GATED GOLFING COMMUNITY.A BRAND NEW CULINARY CENTER, A ONE OF A KIND WELLNESS CENTER, CLUBHOUSE, TIKI BAR, TENNIS, PICKLE BALL, DINING, SPA, YOGA, PILATES, ZUMBA, THE LIST GOES ON. PLENTY TO KEEP YOU BUSY OR JUST RELAX AT OUR BEAUTIFUL PRISTINE BEACHES ON THE GULF OF MEXICO. DON'T WAIT TO RESERVE AND ENJOY THE WARM FLORIDA WINTER. NO PETS PLEASE AND NON SMOKING. NO PETS AND NON SMOKING. GOLF MEMBERSHIP TRANSFER AVAILABLE. ALSO LISTED FOR SALE MLS#A4459806. SEE LISTING FOR DETAILS. POPULAR SEASONAL RENTAL.