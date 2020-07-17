All apartments in Manatee County
11928 Forest Park Circle
11928 Forest Park Circle

11928 Forest Park Circle · No Longer Available
11928 Forest Park Circle, Manatee County, FL 34211

granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
dog park
playground
media room
Award winning home situated in the prestige gated community of Central Park. This home is adorned with upgrades such as, shutters, granite counter top and extended lanai with full pavers. You will love this three-bedroom, two full bathroom, with beautiful eat-in-kitchen and bright open-plan living area. The outside area is your own private oasis, perfect for entertaining your family and friends on the extended lanai with outdoor kitchen. Central Park offers you options for your personal recreation with nearby parks, sidewalks for exercising and access to the dog parks. Wonderful location close to shopping, Lakewood Ranch Main Street's boutique shops, bistros & movie theater, upscale UTC mall, I -75 to travel north and south, Premier Sports Campus, golf, polo, rowing park and easy access to gorgeous gulf coast beaches and the cultural venues of downtown Sarasota! You could not ask for more, this is a must see. In addition to the rent, a resident benefits fee of $29.99 will be applied.

Amenities: Dog Park, Gated Community, Children's Playground, splash park

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 11928 Forest Park Circle have any available units?
11928 Forest Park Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manatee County, FL.
What amenities does 11928 Forest Park Circle have?
Some of 11928 Forest Park Circle's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11928 Forest Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11928 Forest Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11928 Forest Park Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11928 Forest Park Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11928 Forest Park Circle offer parking?
No, 11928 Forest Park Circle does not offer parking.
Does 11928 Forest Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11928 Forest Park Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11928 Forest Park Circle have a pool?
No, 11928 Forest Park Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11928 Forest Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 11928 Forest Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11928 Forest Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11928 Forest Park Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11928 Forest Park Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 11928 Forest Park Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
