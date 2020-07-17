11928 Forest Park Circle

Amenities

Award winning home situated in the prestige gated community of Central Park. This home is adorned with upgrades such as, shutters, granite counter top and extended lanai with full pavers. You will love this three-bedroom, two full bathroom, with beautiful eat-in-kitchen and bright open-plan living area. The outside area is your own private oasis, perfect for entertaining your family and friends on the extended lanai with outdoor kitchen. Central Park offers you options for your personal recreation with nearby parks, sidewalks for exercising and access to the dog parks. Wonderful location close to shopping, Lakewood Ranch Main Street's boutique shops, bistros & movie theater, upscale UTC mall, I -75 to travel north and south, Premier Sports Campus, golf, polo, rowing park and easy access to gorgeous gulf coast beaches and the cultural venues of downtown Sarasota! You could not ask for more, this is a must see. In addition to the rent, a resident benefits fee of $29.99 will be applied.



