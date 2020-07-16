All apartments in Manatee County
115 BABBLING BROOK RUN
115 BABBLING BROOK RUN

115 Babbling Brook Run · (941) 413-8597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

115 Babbling Brook Run, Manatee County, FL 34212

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1570 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Call today to view this annual rental located in the gated community of River Strand in Heritage Harbour.
This 2/2 Villa offers elegant detail and upgrades from floor to ceiling.
Enjoy living in this spacious home w/office, stainless steel appliances, hard surface counters, screened lanai with lake view, W/D in unit, and last but not least unbelievable resort-style amenities.
Community features Championship golf course, community pool, fitness center, tennis courts, clubhouse, trails, parks, baseball fields and basketball court.
Conveniently located to airports and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 BABBLING BROOK RUN have any available units?
115 BABBLING BROOK RUN has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 BABBLING BROOK RUN have?
Some of 115 BABBLING BROOK RUN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 BABBLING BROOK RUN currently offering any rent specials?
115 BABBLING BROOK RUN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 BABBLING BROOK RUN pet-friendly?
No, 115 BABBLING BROOK RUN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 115 BABBLING BROOK RUN offer parking?
Yes, 115 BABBLING BROOK RUN offers parking.
Does 115 BABBLING BROOK RUN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 BABBLING BROOK RUN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 BABBLING BROOK RUN have a pool?
Yes, 115 BABBLING BROOK RUN has a pool.
Does 115 BABBLING BROOK RUN have accessible units?
No, 115 BABBLING BROOK RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 115 BABBLING BROOK RUN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 BABBLING BROOK RUN has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 BABBLING BROOK RUN have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 BABBLING BROOK RUN does not have units with air conditioning.
