115 BABBLING BROOK RUN

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Call today to view this annual rental located in the gated community of River Strand in Heritage Harbour.

This 2/2 Villa offers elegant detail and upgrades from floor to ceiling.

Enjoy living in this spacious home w/office, stainless steel appliances, hard surface counters, screened lanai with lake view, W/D in unit, and last but not least unbelievable resort-style amenities.

Community features Championship golf course, community pool, fitness center, tennis courts, clubhouse, trails, parks, baseball fields and basketball court.

Conveniently located to airports and beaches.