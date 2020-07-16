115 BABBLING BROOK RUN

Amenities
Call today to view this annual rental located in the gated community of River Strand in Heritage Harbour.
This 2/2 Villa offers elegant detail and upgrades from floor to ceiling.
Enjoy living in this spacious home w/office, stainless steel appliances, hard surface counters, screened lanai with lake view, W/D in unit, and last but not least unbelievable resort-style amenities.
Community features Championship golf course, community pool, fitness center, tennis courts, clubhouse, trails, parks, baseball fields and basketball court.
Conveniently located to airports and beaches.