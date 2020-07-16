10520 BOARDWALK LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Stunning lake vistas from this 5th floor FURNISHED condo in Waterfront at Main Street. Located in the heart of downtown Lakewood Ranch, a short 3 minute walk and you have restaurants, pubs, shopping, movie theaters, and more available! Designer upgrades & finishes include engineered hardwood flooring in main living areas, energy efficient 14-Seer central air w/digital control, granite counter-tops throughout, dove tail and soft close drawers, wood cabinetry, level 4 floor tile, GE Profile stainless appliances, Moen upgraded fixtures, raised height vanities, hurricane impact windows and doors throughout, and more. Additional amenities include activities & clubs, heated salt water pool and spa, outdoor patio & entertaining areas with fire pit, fully equipped outdoor kitchen, indoor catering kitchen, outdoor grills, fitness center, social clubhouse, kayaking, biking & walking paths, and fishing. Leased Jan-April 2021