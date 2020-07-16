All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

10520 BOARDWALK LOOP

10520 Boardwalk Loop · (941) 586-6372
Location

10520 Boardwalk Loop, Manatee County, FL 34202

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 502 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Stunning lake vistas from this 5th floor FURNISHED condo in Waterfront at Main Street. Located in the heart of downtown Lakewood Ranch, a short 3 minute walk and you have restaurants, pubs, shopping, movie theaters, and more available! Designer upgrades & finishes include engineered hardwood flooring in main living areas, energy efficient 14-Seer central air w/digital control, granite counter-tops throughout, dove tail and soft close drawers, wood cabinetry, level 4 floor tile, GE Profile stainless appliances, Moen upgraded fixtures, raised height vanities, hurricane impact windows and doors throughout, and more. Additional amenities include activities & clubs, heated salt water pool and spa, outdoor patio & entertaining areas with fire pit, fully equipped outdoor kitchen, indoor catering kitchen, outdoor grills, fitness center, social clubhouse, kayaking, biking & walking paths, and fishing. Leased Jan-April 2021

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10520 BOARDWALK LOOP have any available units?
10520 BOARDWALK LOOP has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10520 BOARDWALK LOOP have?
Some of 10520 BOARDWALK LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10520 BOARDWALK LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
10520 BOARDWALK LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10520 BOARDWALK LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 10520 BOARDWALK LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 10520 BOARDWALK LOOP offer parking?
No, 10520 BOARDWALK LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 10520 BOARDWALK LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10520 BOARDWALK LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10520 BOARDWALK LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 10520 BOARDWALK LOOP has a pool.
Does 10520 BOARDWALK LOOP have accessible units?
No, 10520 BOARDWALK LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 10520 BOARDWALK LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10520 BOARDWALK LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 10520 BOARDWALK LOOP have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10520 BOARDWALK LOOP has units with air conditioning.
