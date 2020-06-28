All apartments in Maitland
Maitland, FL
933 BRIGHTWATER CIRCLE
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:26 AM

933 BRIGHTWATER CIRCLE

933 Brightwater Circle · No Longer Available
Location

933 Brightwater Circle, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. NOW AVAILABLE FOR RENT AT $4650 PER MONTH as well as for sale! POOL NEWLY REFINISHED. WONDERFUL FAMILY ENTERTAINING HOME. MEMORABLE HOLIDAYS AND POOL PARTIES CAN BE ENJOYED AT THIS STUNNING 2012 Parade of Homes "FIRST PLACE" winner for kitchen renovation. Minimalistic architectural features throughout the kitchen & family room provide effortless entertaining flow inside & outside to the pool area. The use of stone and wood suggest a timeless retreat and ambiance. An "educated consumer" will appreciate the finer details- the glass faced accents on Transitional BUSBY Cherry kitchen cabinetry, sleek pendant & under cabinet lighting, stacked stone walls & backsplash. Top of the line appliances- Thermador's extra wide concealed refrigerator, 8 gas range, etc. The family room incl "floating" built-in maple entertainment center, & linear gas fireplace with glass tile front, maple beams and up-lighting. 1st flr office is sleek and functional and spacious FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE has room for sitting/tv area. Huge bonus room or 5th bdrm upstairs. Guest room with en-suite bath as well as 2 additional LARGE bedrooms that share a large bath with double sinks. Screened pool, spa, and fully fenced yard. GUARDED GATED Maitland Club is a great location for Physicians, Executives and folks that work downtown with easy access to I-4. Minutes to top rated schools, shopping, dining and elegant Park Avenue in Winter Park. Only $168 sq ft for all of this! Check out the stunning video attached.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 BRIGHTWATER CIRCLE have any available units?
933 BRIGHTWATER CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 933 BRIGHTWATER CIRCLE have?
Some of 933 BRIGHTWATER CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 BRIGHTWATER CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
933 BRIGHTWATER CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 BRIGHTWATER CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 933 BRIGHTWATER CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maitland.
Does 933 BRIGHTWATER CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 933 BRIGHTWATER CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 933 BRIGHTWATER CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 933 BRIGHTWATER CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 BRIGHTWATER CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 933 BRIGHTWATER CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 933 BRIGHTWATER CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 933 BRIGHTWATER CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 933 BRIGHTWATER CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 933 BRIGHTWATER CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
