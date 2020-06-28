933 BRIGHTWATER CIRCLE

Amenities

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. NOW AVAILABLE FOR RENT AT $4650 PER MONTH as well as for sale! POOL NEWLY REFINISHED. WONDERFUL FAMILY ENTERTAINING HOME. MEMORABLE HOLIDAYS AND POOL PARTIES CAN BE ENJOYED AT THIS STUNNING 2012 Parade of Homes "FIRST PLACE" winner for kitchen renovation. Minimalistic architectural features throughout the kitchen & family room provide effortless entertaining flow inside & outside to the pool area. The use of stone and wood suggest a timeless retreat and ambiance. An "educated consumer" will appreciate the finer details- the glass faced accents on Transitional BUSBY Cherry kitchen cabinetry, sleek pendant & under cabinet lighting, stacked stone walls & backsplash. Top of the line appliances- Thermador's extra wide concealed refrigerator, 8 gas range, etc. The family room incl "floating" built-in maple entertainment center, & linear gas fireplace with glass tile front, maple beams and up-lighting. 1st flr office is sleek and functional and spacious FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE has room for sitting/tv area. Huge bonus room or 5th bdrm upstairs. Guest room with en-suite bath as well as 2 additional LARGE bedrooms that share a large bath with double sinks. Screened pool, spa, and fully fenced yard. GUARDED GATED Maitland Club is a great location for Physicians, Executives and folks that work downtown with easy access to I-4. Minutes to top rated schools, shopping, dining and elegant Park Avenue in Winter Park. Only $168 sq ft for all of this! Check out the stunning video attached.