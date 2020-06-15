All apartments in Maitland
889 TOWN CIRCLE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:42 AM

889 TOWN CIRCLE

889 Town Circle · No Longer Available
Location

889 Town Circle, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
carport
pool
courtyard
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Don't miss this cozy 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in desirable Maitland. Conveniently located to all major roads, malls, restaurants, shopping and A - rated schools, this townhouse is in a community that features a pool, tropical foliage,water views, nearby walking trails. Spacious interior floor plan features an eat-in kitchen, laundry room, large closets, and additional storage space. Cute fenced courtyard off the family room and 1 car covered carport. Owner occupied, must schedule appointment with leasing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 889 TOWN CIRCLE have any available units?
889 TOWN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 889 TOWN CIRCLE have?
Some of 889 TOWN CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 889 TOWN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
889 TOWN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 889 TOWN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 889 TOWN CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maitland.
Does 889 TOWN CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 889 TOWN CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 889 TOWN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 889 TOWN CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 889 TOWN CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 889 TOWN CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 889 TOWN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 889 TOWN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 889 TOWN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 889 TOWN CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

