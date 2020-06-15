889 TOWN CIRCLE

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher carport pool courtyard extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport courtyard on-site laundry parking pool

Don't miss this cozy 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in desirable Maitland. Conveniently located to all major roads, malls, restaurants, shopping and A - rated schools, this townhouse is in a community that features a pool, tropical foliage,water views, nearby walking trails. Spacious interior floor plan features an eat-in kitchen, laundry room, large closets, and additional storage space. Cute fenced courtyard off the family room and 1 car covered carport. Owner occupied, must schedule appointment with leasing agent.