Looking for someone to take over my lease. Lease expires 10/8/2018. One bedroom apt in Arbors of Maitland Summit apt complex. Very quiet complex. First floor apt with view to woods in back of complex. 3 swimming pools and very nice workout room. Washer dryer hook up. Laundry available through out complex.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 8700 Pisa Dr have?
Some of 8700 Pisa Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
