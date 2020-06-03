All apartments in Maitland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8700 Pisa Dr

8700 Pisa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8700 Pisa Drive, Maitland, FL 32810

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Looking for someone to take over my lease. Lease expires 10/8/2018. One bedroom apt in Arbors of Maitland Summit apt complex. Very quiet complex. First floor apt with view to woods in back of complex. 3 swimming pools and very nice workout room. Washer dryer hook up. Laundry available through out complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8700 Pisa Dr have any available units?
8700 Pisa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 8700 Pisa Dr have?
Some of 8700 Pisa Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8700 Pisa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8700 Pisa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8700 Pisa Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8700 Pisa Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maitland.
Does 8700 Pisa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8700 Pisa Dr offers parking.
Does 8700 Pisa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8700 Pisa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8700 Pisa Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8700 Pisa Dr has a pool.
Does 8700 Pisa Dr have accessible units?
No, 8700 Pisa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8700 Pisa Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8700 Pisa Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

