860 Gamewell Ave.

Upgraded 3BD/2BA Home in Maitland- Priced to Rent! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,474 sqft Maitland home is ready for move-in! Upon entry, you'll be greeted by the beautiful tarazzo flooring throughout the entire home. The main living areas of the home offer plenty of natural light from the numerous windows. The kitchen has granite counter tops, 42" cabinetry, lovely tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances including the dishwasher, range, microwave, and refrigerator. On the other side of the kitchen, you'll find another living space. Off to the side of the main living areas of the home, you'll find a fully screened in patio that leads to the spacious back yard- a perfect spot for the dog to run around! Down the hall from the kitchen area is the master bedroom. The master bathroom features a lovely built in system which provides plenty of storage. The en-suite bathroom has dual sinks and a large, walk-in shower with beautiful decorative tiling. Both guest bedrooms are well-sized with large reach-in closets and easy access to the guest bath. The guest bath is upgraded and features granite counter tops and a shower tub combination. Rounding out this beautiful Maitland home is a 2-car garage, included washer and dryer, upgraded light fixtures throughout, and included lawn service. This home is just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment and major roadways such as SR 436, 17-92, I-4, 408, 417, Maitland Blvd and Maitland Avenue.



Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.



We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.



