All apartments in Maitland
Find more places like 860 Gamewell Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maitland, FL
/
860 Gamewell Ave.
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:24 PM

860 Gamewell Ave.

860 Gamewell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maitland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

860 Gamewell Avenue, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Upgraded 3BD/2BA Home in Maitland- Priced to Rent! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,474 sqft Maitland home is ready for move-in! Upon entry, you'll be greeted by the beautiful tarazzo flooring throughout the entire home. The main living areas of the home offer plenty of natural light from the numerous windows. The kitchen has granite counter tops, 42" cabinetry, lovely tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances including the dishwasher, range, microwave, and refrigerator. On the other side of the kitchen, you'll find another living space. Off to the side of the main living areas of the home, you'll find a fully screened in patio that leads to the spacious back yard- a perfect spot for the dog to run around! Down the hall from the kitchen area is the master bedroom. The master bathroom features a lovely built in system which provides plenty of storage. The en-suite bathroom has dual sinks and a large, walk-in shower with beautiful decorative tiling. Both guest bedrooms are well-sized with large reach-in closets and easy access to the guest bath. The guest bath is upgraded and features granite counter tops and a shower tub combination. Rounding out this beautiful Maitland home is a 2-car garage, included washer and dryer, upgraded light fixtures throughout, and included lawn service. This home is just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment and major roadways such as SR 436, 17-92, I-4, 408, 417, Maitland Blvd and Maitland Avenue.

Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 772-5555. You can schedule a showing online at www.innovativerealtyfl.com.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

(RLNE5572159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 Gamewell Ave. have any available units?
860 Gamewell Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 860 Gamewell Ave. have?
Some of 860 Gamewell Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 Gamewell Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
860 Gamewell Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 Gamewell Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 860 Gamewell Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 860 Gamewell Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 860 Gamewell Ave. offers parking.
Does 860 Gamewell Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 860 Gamewell Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 Gamewell Ave. have a pool?
No, 860 Gamewell Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 860 Gamewell Ave. have accessible units?
No, 860 Gamewell Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 860 Gamewell Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 860 Gamewell Ave. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way
Maitland, FL 32751
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way
Maitland, FL 32751
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt
Maitland, FL 32810
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane
Maitland, FL 32751
The Tiffany At Maitland West
9301 Summit Centre Way
Maitland, FL 32810

Similar Pages

Maitland 1 BedroomsMaitland 2 Bedrooms
Maitland Apartments with BalconyMaitland Apartments with Pool
Maitland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
Rockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Institute of Technology