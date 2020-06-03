614 Grove Court Unit 513

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool

Gorgeous, Completely Remodeled 3/2 Condo in Maitland! - PRE-APPROVED APPLICATIONS TAKE PRIORITY FOR SHOWINGS.



Conveniently located in Maitland off SR 17-92, this one-story condo is tucked away in a small, quiet lake community. You will fall in love with this completely remodeled condo - from floor to ceiling, no detail was spared. There is a large Great room, which opens to an exquisite modern Kitchen featuring a spacious island that could seat 6 people comfortably. All Kitchen appliances are stainless steel, cabinets are upgraded, beautiful back-splash, granite counters and updated lighting finish off this gorgeous space. There is also plenty of storage in the Kitchen with the tall cabinets, as well as a pantry. The floors in all the main areas are a pretty tile that looks like stone, and the Bedrooms have a laminate wood for easy care. The Master Bedroom has a large, walk -in custom closet and a beautiful Master Bath with a huge walk-in shower, lots of tile and current lighting and fixtures. The other 2 Bedrooms are spacious for the size of the condo. They have custom closets as well and a 2nd Bath that is very similar to the Master Bathroom. Both bathrooms have showers. There is not a tub in this home. There are ceiling fans in the main rooms and bedrooms. Neutral bone color paint is throughout the house making easy decor blending. There are sliding glass doors in the Master Bedroom and also Bedroom 2 that go out to the white vinyl fenced large private porch. The community is well kept and has a beautiful pool that overlooks Lake Gem!



You can't beat this location - close to all the major shopping and dining in Maitland and Winter Park. This condo is a show-stopper and is a must see!



Washer and Dryer and Lawn Service included in this condo!



NO PETS



TWO VEHICLES MAX



Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at leasing@jandergroup.com.



****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.



Financial Requirements:

There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Please note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher Program. #60401



CONDO ASSOCIATION APPLICATION

A separate application is required by the condo association at a charge of $100 per application with a TIMELINE OF 30 DAYS FOR APPROVAL. Please request additional details if you decide to apply to lease the condo.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5033781)