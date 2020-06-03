All apartments in Maitland
614 Grove Court Unit 513
614 Grove Court Unit 513

614 Grove Court · No Longer Available
Maitland
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

614 Grove Court, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
Gorgeous, Completely Remodeled 3/2 Condo in Maitland! - PRE-APPROVED APPLICATIONS TAKE PRIORITY FOR SHOWINGS.

Conveniently located in Maitland off SR 17-92, this one-story condo is tucked away in a small, quiet lake community. You will fall in love with this completely remodeled condo - from floor to ceiling, no detail was spared. There is a large Great room, which opens to an exquisite modern Kitchen featuring a spacious island that could seat 6 people comfortably. All Kitchen appliances are stainless steel, cabinets are upgraded, beautiful back-splash, granite counters and updated lighting finish off this gorgeous space. There is also plenty of storage in the Kitchen with the tall cabinets, as well as a pantry. The floors in all the main areas are a pretty tile that looks like stone, and the Bedrooms have a laminate wood for easy care. The Master Bedroom has a large, walk -in custom closet and a beautiful Master Bath with a huge walk-in shower, lots of tile and current lighting and fixtures. The other 2 Bedrooms are spacious for the size of the condo. They have custom closets as well and a 2nd Bath that is very similar to the Master Bathroom. Both bathrooms have showers. There is not a tub in this home. There are ceiling fans in the main rooms and bedrooms. Neutral bone color paint is throughout the house making easy decor blending. There are sliding glass doors in the Master Bedroom and also Bedroom 2 that go out to the white vinyl fenced large private porch. The community is well kept and has a beautiful pool that overlooks Lake Gem!

You can't beat this location - close to all the major shopping and dining in Maitland and Winter Park. This condo is a show-stopper and is a must see!

Washer and Dryer and Lawn Service included in this condo!

NO PETS

TWO VEHICLES MAX

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.

Financial Requirements:
There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Please note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher Program. #60401

CONDO ASSOCIATION APPLICATION
A separate application is required by the condo association at a charge of $100 per application with a TIMELINE OF 30 DAYS FOR APPROVAL. Please request additional details if you decide to apply to lease the condo.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5033781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 Grove Court Unit 513 have any available units?
614 Grove Court Unit 513 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 614 Grove Court Unit 513 have?
Some of 614 Grove Court Unit 513's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 Grove Court Unit 513 currently offering any rent specials?
614 Grove Court Unit 513 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 Grove Court Unit 513 pet-friendly?
No, 614 Grove Court Unit 513 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maitland.
Does 614 Grove Court Unit 513 offer parking?
No, 614 Grove Court Unit 513 does not offer parking.
Does 614 Grove Court Unit 513 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 614 Grove Court Unit 513 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 Grove Court Unit 513 have a pool?
Yes, 614 Grove Court Unit 513 has a pool.
Does 614 Grove Court Unit 513 have accessible units?
No, 614 Grove Court Unit 513 does not have accessible units.
Does 614 Grove Court Unit 513 have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 Grove Court Unit 513 does not have units with dishwashers.
