49 Minnehaha Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking pool garage

Great 3/2 Pool Home in Maitland on Huge Lot! - READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN



Welcome home to this Wonderful Maitland 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Pool Home sitting on Huge lot across the street from million-dollar lake homes! With an open floor plan, this home lives large, open, and light! The Great Room and Kitchen have many windows that look into the screened pool area. The home is painted a calm neutral grey to match with just about any dcor. Throughout the home are ceiling fans and the Great Room has a wood fireplace. The Kitchen has all appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave) plus an island that opens to the spacious Eat-In Kitchen area. French doors lead out to the gorgeous huge sparkling pool, large covered porch and fenced backyard. If you enjoy relaxing and entertaining outside, this house is for you. They just don't build pools this large anymore! Back inside of the house there are three nice size bedrooms and two baths. There is also an ample sized Sunroom off the Kitchen perfect for an Office or Playroom. Inside the home is also the laundry room that leads out to the massive, oversized two-car garage. If you have a flats fishing boat to cruise the chain of lakes, this garage will be a great place for keeping.



This location can't be beat on this tranquil cul-de-sac across from Minnehaha Lake and the Minnehaha Park less than a block away. Less than a mile away, you could bike to the new Maitland Centre with dining options galore. Secure this Maitland Pool Home before it is gone.



Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.



****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.



Financial Requirements:

There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.

Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.

Prospective tenants that proactively completed and had their lease applications approved are given priority when scheduling appointments #60901



(RLNE5637912)