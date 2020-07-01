Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home For Rent at 37 Minnehaha Circle Maitland, Fl. 32751. - 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home For Rent at 37 Minnehaha Circle Maitland, Fl. 32751. This Home has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C, Heated Salt Water Pool and more. Call to schedule showing. No Pets



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Cristina Burgos at 407-361-7193 or Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to cristinaburgos.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.



Driving Directions: Take I4 East, Take the FL-423/Lee Rd exit, EXIT 88, Turn slight right onto Lee Rd/FL-423., Turn left onto N Orlando Ave, Turn right onto E Horatio Ave, Turn left onto Minnehaha Cir, Turn right onto Kyle Dr, Turn right onto Minnehaha Cir.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5672390)