Home
/
Maitland, FL
/
2927 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE
Last updated December 13 2019 at 2:12 AM

2927 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE

2927 Shadow View Cir · No Longer Available
Maitland
2 Bedroom Apartments
Apartments with Balconies
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Location

2927 Shadow View Cir, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
valet service
FIrst applicant fell out so this is available again, AMAZING GATED LAKEFRONT RESORT STYLE COMMUNITY. Townhome style with attached 2 car garage in the heart of Maitland's business district. Drive into this amazingly beautiful gated waterfront community, past the pond, and into your own 2 car garage. Walk directly into your unit up the wood covered stairs into a spacious living and dining room. Beautiful wood floors, Crown molding against tall ceilings and open to the kitchen. Kitchen has closet pantry for plenty of storage. All appliances fridge, Stove, Microwave, and Dishwasher included. Separate room for office, etc on second level. Bedrooms, baths, and laundry conveniently on top level. Master bedroom has large walk-in closets, built in bookshelves, vaulted ceilings and pot shelf for easy decorating. spacious living with 1280 sqft. Water included and valet garbage removal. The community has resort style terraced pools overlooking a beautiful lake. There is a splash fountain for tots, playground, clubhouse with WiFi, business center, fitness center, lighted tennis and basketball courts, and wooded walking trail at lake with Gazebo pier for plenty of shade. Located in the center of the Maitland business district right near the RDV sports complex with close shops and restaurants, and only minutes from downtown Orlando. Available 11-1. Security deposit is $1290 and application fee of $125

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2927 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE have any available units?
2927 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2927 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE have?
Some of 2927 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2927 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2927 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2927 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2927 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maitland.
Does 2927 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2927 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2927 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2927 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2927 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2927 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2927 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2927 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2927 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2927 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
