2927 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court valet service

FIrst applicant fell out so this is available again, AMAZING GATED LAKEFRONT RESORT STYLE COMMUNITY. Townhome style with attached 2 car garage in the heart of Maitland's business district. Drive into this amazingly beautiful gated waterfront community, past the pond, and into your own 2 car garage. Walk directly into your unit up the wood covered stairs into a spacious living and dining room. Beautiful wood floors, Crown molding against tall ceilings and open to the kitchen. Kitchen has closet pantry for plenty of storage. All appliances fridge, Stove, Microwave, and Dishwasher included. Separate room for office, etc on second level. Bedrooms, baths, and laundry conveniently on top level. Master bedroom has large walk-in closets, built in bookshelves, vaulted ceilings and pot shelf for easy decorating. spacious living with 1280 sqft. Water included and valet garbage removal. The community has resort style terraced pools overlooking a beautiful lake. There is a splash fountain for tots, playground, clubhouse with WiFi, business center, fitness center, lighted tennis and basketball courts, and wooded walking trail at lake with Gazebo pier for plenty of shade. Located in the center of the Maitland business district right near the RDV sports complex with close shops and restaurants, and only minutes from downtown Orlando. Available 11-1. Security deposit is $1290 and application fee of $125