All apartments in Maitland
Find more places like 2602 Chinook Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maitland, FL
/
2602 Chinook Trail
Last updated January 8 2020 at 7:38 PM

2602 Chinook Trail

2602 Chinook Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maitland
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2602 Chinook Trail, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful pool home has a 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a home office and great entertaining space. It has a natural gas range, LP gas pool heater and a hook up for an LP gas grill on the screened covered patio. Lawn and pool care included. Small pets approved on a case by case basis. Dommerich Elem, Maitland Middle and Winter Park High. Washer/Dryer hook ups in the garage. Don't miss out, it won't last long! Call Angela at 407-701-7183 for a showing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 Chinook Trail have any available units?
2602 Chinook Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2602 Chinook Trail have?
Some of 2602 Chinook Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2602 Chinook Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2602 Chinook Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 Chinook Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2602 Chinook Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2602 Chinook Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2602 Chinook Trail offers parking.
Does 2602 Chinook Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2602 Chinook Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 Chinook Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2602 Chinook Trail has a pool.
Does 2602 Chinook Trail have accessible units?
No, 2602 Chinook Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 Chinook Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2602 Chinook Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way
Maitland, FL 32751
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way
Maitland, FL 32751
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt
Maitland, FL 32810
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
The Tiffany At Maitland West
9301 Summit Centre Way
Maitland, FL 32810

Similar Pages

Maitland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMaitland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Maitland Apartments with BalconiesMaitland Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Maitland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
Rockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Institute of Technology