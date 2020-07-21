2602 Chinook Trail

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool bbq/grill

This beautiful pool home has a 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a home office and great entertaining space. It has a natural gas range, LP gas pool heater and a hook up for an LP gas grill on the screened covered patio. Lawn and pool care included. Small pets approved on a case by case basis. Dommerich Elem, Maitland Middle and Winter Park High. Washer/Dryer hook ups in the garage. Don't miss out, it won't last long! Call Angela at 407-701-7183 for a showing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.