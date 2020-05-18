2549 SAGINAW TRAIL

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home in Dommerich Hills is now available. With both formal and informal living spaces this home is perfectly suited for entertaining. The family room/kitchen combo features a wood burning fireplace, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a wine refrigerator, along with a built in desk and views through french doors to the fenced in back yard. The homes master suite boasts built in cabinetry, stand alone shower and walk in closets. Florida summers are best spent outdoors, relax in the screen enclosed patio or poolside. Large inside utility room. 2 car garage. Pet friendly. Zoned for Dommerich Elementary, Maitland Middle and Winter Park High. Call today for your private showing.