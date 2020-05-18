All apartments in Maitland
Last updated March 19 2019

2549 SAGINAW TRAIL

2549 Saginaw Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2549 Saginaw Trail, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home in Dommerich Hills is now available. With both formal and informal living spaces this home is perfectly suited for entertaining. The family room/kitchen combo features a wood burning fireplace, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a wine refrigerator, along with a built in desk and views through french doors to the fenced in back yard. The homes master suite boasts built in cabinetry, stand alone shower and walk in closets. Florida summers are best spent outdoors, relax in the screen enclosed patio or poolside. Large inside utility room. 2 car garage. Pet friendly. Zoned for Dommerich Elementary, Maitland Middle and Winter Park High. Call today for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2549 SAGINAW TRAIL have any available units?
2549 SAGINAW TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2549 SAGINAW TRAIL have?
Some of 2549 SAGINAW TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2549 SAGINAW TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
2549 SAGINAW TRAIL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2549 SAGINAW TRAIL pet-friendly?
Yes, 2549 SAGINAW TRAIL is pet friendly.
Does 2549 SAGINAW TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 2549 SAGINAW TRAIL does offer parking.
Does 2549 SAGINAW TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2549 SAGINAW TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2549 SAGINAW TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 2549 SAGINAW TRAIL has a pool.
Does 2549 SAGINAW TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 2549 SAGINAW TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 2549 SAGINAW TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2549 SAGINAW TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
