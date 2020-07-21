All apartments in Maitland
Home
/
Maitland, FL
/
2461 LAUDER DRIVE
Last updated September 29 2019 at 11:04 PM

2461 LAUDER DRIVE

2461 Lauder Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2461 Lauder Drive, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This charming Dommerich home offers a split bedroom plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, spacious living room, dining room and family room.
The kitchen has all brand new stainless steel appliances including the kitchen sink. The large laundry room includes a washer and dryer, built in closets for storage and plenty of room for an arts and craft table, sewing etc. The home has an oversized 2 car garage with an air conditioned workshop, a built in work bench, cabinets and shelving for additional storage. Enjoy your private backyard while entertaining on your 30 ft screened porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2461 LAUDER DRIVE have any available units?
2461 LAUDER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2461 LAUDER DRIVE have?
Some of 2461 LAUDER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2461 LAUDER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2461 LAUDER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2461 LAUDER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2461 LAUDER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maitland.
Does 2461 LAUDER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2461 LAUDER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2461 LAUDER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2461 LAUDER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2461 LAUDER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2461 LAUDER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2461 LAUDER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2461 LAUDER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2461 LAUDER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2461 LAUDER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
