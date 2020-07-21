2461 LAUDER DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This charming Dommerich home offers a split bedroom plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, spacious living room, dining room and family room.

The kitchen has all brand new stainless steel appliances including the kitchen sink. The large laundry room includes a washer and dryer, built in closets for storage and plenty of room for an arts and craft table, sewing etc. The home has an oversized 2 car garage with an air conditioned workshop, a built in work bench, cabinets and shelving for additional storage. Enjoy your private backyard while entertaining on your 30 ft screened porch.