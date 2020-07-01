All apartments in Maitland
2432 Legacy Lake Dr.

Location

2432 Legacy Lake Dr, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7b2cc85086 ----
Maitland Center: Pristine 2/2 condo with 2 car garage in luxury well maintained & gated Visconti East IN Maitland Center. Excellent location convenient to all the 4\'s (I-4, 414/429, 436 & 434). This 3 level unit includes a ground floor 2 car garage, 2nd floor main living area including an Office/Study with a glass door for an open feeling overlooking the great room. Kitchen has newer appliances. Faux wood blinds throughout & washer/dryer are included! Bedrooms & laundry are on the same level. The luxurious community welcomes you with a fabulous clubhouse which features a fully appointed serving area with granite counter tops & spacious well appointed lounge area that\'s sure to impress. A fully equipped fitness center and resort style pool are included in your amenities along with a beautiful gazebo. All this sits on a lakefront with stunning views! Fantastic lifestyle without all the maintenance responsibilities. Small pet okay. HOA application & approval required.

*Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date.

Additional Fees Apply:
Pet Privilege Fee $250/per pre-approved pet
Administration Fee $195
(All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)

Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2432 Legacy Lake Dr. have any available units?
2432 Legacy Lake Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2432 Legacy Lake Dr. have?
Some of 2432 Legacy Lake Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2432 Legacy Lake Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2432 Legacy Lake Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2432 Legacy Lake Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2432 Legacy Lake Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2432 Legacy Lake Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2432 Legacy Lake Dr. offers parking.
Does 2432 Legacy Lake Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2432 Legacy Lake Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2432 Legacy Lake Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2432 Legacy Lake Dr. has a pool.
Does 2432 Legacy Lake Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2432 Legacy Lake Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2432 Legacy Lake Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2432 Legacy Lake Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

