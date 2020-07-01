2432 Legacy Lake Dr.

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7b2cc85086 ----
Maitland Center: Pristine 2/2 condo with 2 car garage in luxury well maintained & gated Visconti East IN Maitland Center. Excellent location convenient to all the 4\'s (I-4, 414/429, 436 & 434). This 3 level unit includes a ground floor 2 car garage, 2nd floor main living area including an Office/Study with a glass door for an open feeling overlooking the great room. Kitchen has newer appliances. Faux wood blinds throughout & washer/dryer are included! Bedrooms & laundry are on the same level. The luxurious community welcomes you with a fabulous clubhouse which features a fully appointed serving area with granite counter tops & spacious well appointed lounge area that\'s sure to impress. A fully equipped fitness center and resort style pool are included in your amenities along with a beautiful gazebo. All this sits on a lakefront with stunning views! Fantastic lifestyle without all the maintenance responsibilities. Small pet okay. HOA application & approval required.
*Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date.
Additional Fees Apply:
Pet Privilege Fee $250/per pre-approved pet
Administration Fee $195
(All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)
Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.