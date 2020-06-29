2150 Rogers Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport fire pit parking bbq/grill

- This beautiful home is move-in ready!With brand new vinyl flooring, new stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen and bathroom new interior paint, this is a dream rental. It's large backyard, screened-in side porch, outdoor fire pit, outdoor wood-fire grill, an covered carport allow you to enjoy the beautiful Florida weather in the privacy of your own space. Conveniently located to I-4, Winter Park, College Park, and Maitland. Tenant is responsible for lawn-care and equipment is provided. Call for a showing today!



(RLNE5536018)