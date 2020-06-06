All apartments in Maitland
Find more places like 2148 Chippewa Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maitland, FL
/
2148 Chippewa Trail
Last updated November 21 2019 at 9:26 PM

2148 Chippewa Trail

2148 Chippewa Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maitland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2148 Chippewa Trail, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to your new home! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,665 sq. ft. home in Maitland has everything you've been searching for! This open layout home features a gorgeous island kitchen with granite counter tops, stylish back splash, tons of cabinets and counter space. Relax in the spacious living room, or entertain in the formal dining area with floor to ceiling windows, perfect for natural lighting. Spacious master suite, and secondary rooms. Enjoy the phenomenal sun room, or take a dip in the sparkling pool. We invite you to come and check out this beauty. Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2148 Chippewa Trail have any available units?
2148 Chippewa Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2148 Chippewa Trail have?
Some of 2148 Chippewa Trail's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2148 Chippewa Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2148 Chippewa Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2148 Chippewa Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2148 Chippewa Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2148 Chippewa Trail offer parking?
No, 2148 Chippewa Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2148 Chippewa Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2148 Chippewa Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2148 Chippewa Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2148 Chippewa Trail has a pool.
Does 2148 Chippewa Trail have accessible units?
No, 2148 Chippewa Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2148 Chippewa Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2148 Chippewa Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way
Maitland, FL 32751
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way
Maitland, FL 32751
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt
Maitland, FL 32810
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane
Maitland, FL 32751

Similar Pages

Maitland 1 BedroomsMaitland 2 Bedrooms
Maitland Apartments with BalconyMaitland Apartments with Pool
Maitland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
Rockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Institute of Technology