2148 Chippewa Trail

Amenities

Welcome to your new home! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,665 sq. ft. home in Maitland has everything you've been searching for! This open layout home features a gorgeous island kitchen with granite counter tops, stylish back splash, tons of cabinets and counter space. Relax in the spacious living room, or entertain in the formal dining area with floor to ceiling windows, perfect for natural lighting. Spacious master suite, and secondary rooms. Enjoy the phenomenal sun room, or take a dip in the sparkling pool. We invite you to come and check out this beauty. Be sure to schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.