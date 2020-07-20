All apartments in Maitland
Find more places like 201 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maitland, FL
/
201 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

201 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE

201 Quayside Circle · (407) 923-2610
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Maitland
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

201 Quayside Circle, Maitland, FL 32751

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A-1 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1359 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
media room
This home is equipped with everything you need for hassle-free living, because together with you, we make a house a home. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home is available for lease. You will love this spacious 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Updated, End-unit townhome with its open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace and a private large patio with gorgeous garden views. Home also includes an attached one car garage and 1 dedicated parking spot. This waterfront community features a Club House and Large Community pool. The location cannot be beat, close to shopping, dining and movie theaters, parks and more. Don’t miss this great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE have any available units?
201 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE have?
Some of 201 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
201 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 201 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maitland.
Does 201 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 201 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 201 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 201 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 201 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 201 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 201 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 201 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way
Maitland, FL 32751
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way
Maitland, FL 32751
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt
Maitland, FL 32810
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane
Maitland, FL 32751
The Tiffany At Maitland West
9301 Summit Centre Way
Maitland, FL 32810

Similar Pages

Maitland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMaitland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Maitland Apartments with BalconiesMaitland Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Maitland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
Rockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity