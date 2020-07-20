201 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage media room

This home is equipped with everything you need for hassle-free living, because together with you, we make a house a home. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home is available for lease. You will love this spacious 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Updated, End-unit townhome with its open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace and a private large patio with gorgeous garden views. Home also includes an attached one car garage and 1 dedicated parking spot. This waterfront community features a Club House and Large Community pool. The location cannot be beat, close to shopping, dining and movie theaters, parks and more. Don’t miss this great opportunity!