1944 Bobtail Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Maitland, FL! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Maitland, FL! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Spacious formal living area highlights beautiful floors and leads back to the open kitchen! The BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED kitchen has an ample amount of cabinetry, counter space and stunning stainless appliances. The main living room features a sliding glass door leading out to the SCREENED IN PATIO AND FENCED IN BACKYARD!! Master suite is complete with large master bath and additional bedrooms are a great size! MUST SEE!!! Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST!!!!



(RLNE4521191)