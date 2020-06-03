All apartments in Maitland
1925 Benhurst Place

Location

1925 Benhurst Place, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
We are thrilled to bring this amazing high end property, at the Maitland Club gated community to the rental market and can't wait to show you everything that it has to offer. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, you will be impressed with the versatile unique accommodation, featuring high ceilings, spacious open living areas and a fabulous home to live and entertain in. The cooks kitchen with stainless Viking and Miele appliances opens into the family room with a fireplace and access to a large screened porch, which overlooks the spectacular backyard. The enclosed backyard has everything you need to relax and enjoy the outside, including pool, play set, basketball net and a fully equipped outdoor kitchen with a huge seating area. This property includes a main house with split plan: the master - has a luxurious en-suite, massive fully fitted walk in closet and an attached bonus room. There are a further 4 bedrooms and two baths in the main house. The separate apartment is a 2/1, with fully fitted granite kitchen and its own a/c. Then there is a separate room with its own entrance and a/c that could be used as a work space, or further sleeping areas or whatever you need it for! There is a 3 car garage and a large laundry room with washer/dryer included. Don't wait - come and take a tour and make this your home! Call Angela now at (407) 701-7183 to book a showing. Rental applications available at KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $5,015, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $5,000, Available 6/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 Benhurst Place have any available units?
1925 Benhurst Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1925 Benhurst Place have?
Some of 1925 Benhurst Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 Benhurst Place currently offering any rent specials?
1925 Benhurst Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 Benhurst Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1925 Benhurst Place is pet friendly.
Does 1925 Benhurst Place offer parking?
Yes, 1925 Benhurst Place offers parking.
Does 1925 Benhurst Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1925 Benhurst Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 Benhurst Place have a pool?
Yes, 1925 Benhurst Place has a pool.
Does 1925 Benhurst Place have accessible units?
No, 1925 Benhurst Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 Benhurst Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1925 Benhurst Place does not have units with dishwashers.

