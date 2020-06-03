1925 Benhurst Place

Amenities

We are thrilled to bring this amazing high end property, at the Maitland Club gated community to the rental market and can't wait to show you everything that it has to offer. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, you will be impressed with the versatile unique accommodation, featuring high ceilings, spacious open living areas and a fabulous home to live and entertain in. The cooks kitchen with stainless Viking and Miele appliances opens into the family room with a fireplace and access to a large screened porch, which overlooks the spectacular backyard. The enclosed backyard has everything you need to relax and enjoy the outside, including pool, play set, basketball net and a fully equipped outdoor kitchen with a huge seating area. This property includes a main house with split plan: the master - has a luxurious en-suite, massive fully fitted walk in closet and an attached bonus room. There are a further 4 bedrooms and two baths in the main house. The separate apartment is a 2/1, with fully fitted granite kitchen and its own a/c. Then there is a separate room with its own entrance and a/c that could be used as a work space, or further sleeping areas or whatever you need it for! There is a 3 car garage and a large laundry room with washer/dryer included. Don't wait - come and take a tour and make this your home! Call Angela now at (407) 701-7183 to book a showing. Rental applications available at KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $5,015, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $5,000, Available 6/15/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

