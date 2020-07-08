All apartments in Maitland
/
Maitland, FL
/
1800 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:00 AM

1800 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE

1800 King Arthur Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1800 King Arthur Circle, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
*Executive* Urban Remodeled 4 Bed/ 3 Bath Pool home in the Dommerich/ Maitland area with Double Master Suites. Impressive corner lot on the tree lined streets of Kings Row- only minutes to Orlando Ave/ SR 17-92. Over 3,000 sq. ft. freshly painted OPEN LAYOUT with new white washed WOOD LAMINATE flooring throughout and newly designed BATHROOM renovations! Modern & Sleek KITCHEN features: White Shaker cabinets, SS appliances including an induction cooktop, BUTCHER BLOCK counters along the breakfast bar & island. Overlooking the Family Room with cedar beams, STONE FIREPLACE and custom shelving. Step out into the FL Room leading to the screened enclosed pool and fenced private yard. -Split bedroom plan- ENERGY EFFICIENT upgrades include: new appliances, new windows, new french doors, newer AC and added insulation in the attic... SAVING you with an average electric bill of $160/ mo! - Lawn & Pool Maintenance included- Moving as a RELO? You have an option to rent this home partially furnished. Excellent "A" Rated schools. - Close to great restaurants & shopping in Maitland & Winter Park-

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE have any available units?
1800 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE have?
Some of 1800 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1800 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1800 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maitland.
Does 1800 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1800 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1800 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1800 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1800 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1800 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

