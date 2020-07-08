1800 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE

Amenities
*Executive* Urban Remodeled 4 Bed/ 3 Bath Pool home in the Dommerich/ Maitland area with Double Master Suites. Impressive corner lot on the tree lined streets of Kings Row- only minutes to Orlando Ave/ SR 17-92. Over 3,000 sq. ft. freshly painted OPEN LAYOUT with new white washed WOOD LAMINATE flooring throughout and newly designed BATHROOM renovations! Modern & Sleek KITCHEN features: White Shaker cabinets, SS appliances including an induction cooktop, BUTCHER BLOCK counters along the breakfast bar & island. Overlooking the Family Room with cedar beams, STONE FIREPLACE and custom shelving. Step out into the FL Room leading to the screened enclosed pool and fenced private yard. -Split bedroom plan- ENERGY EFFICIENT upgrades include: new appliances, new windows, new french doors, newer AC and added insulation in the attic... SAVING you with an average electric bill of $160/ mo! - Lawn & Pool Maintenance included- Moving as a RELO? You have an option to rent this home partially furnished. Excellent "A" Rated schools. - Close to great restaurants & shopping in Maitland & Winter Park-