1730 Shadow View Circle
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

1730 Shadow View Circle

1730 Shadow View Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1730 Shadow View Cir, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
trash valet
dogs allowed
Large two Bed two Bath town home two car Garage in Maitland - This spacious two-bedroom, two bath 1,280 sqft town home is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland. The town home features volume ceilings for an open and expansive feeling with large windows that allow light to brighten the space. The kitchen overlooks the living and dining rooms and containsf appliances including the refrigerator, range, dishwasher, disposal and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Off to the side of the living room is the den area that could be used as an office or a playroom. The two bedrooms are located on the third floor of this town home. The master bedroom is spacious and includes a large walk-in closet and en-suite full bath. The guest bedroom is just down the hall and has a large walk-in closet and easy access to the full guest bath. Rounding out this wonderful town home is the interior laundry room that includes washer and dryer, a two-car garage, and water, sewer and valet trash are included in the rental amount

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5701885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 Shadow View Circle have any available units?
1730 Shadow View Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1730 Shadow View Circle have?
Some of 1730 Shadow View Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 Shadow View Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1730 Shadow View Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 Shadow View Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1730 Shadow View Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1730 Shadow View Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1730 Shadow View Circle offers parking.
Does 1730 Shadow View Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1730 Shadow View Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 Shadow View Circle have a pool?
No, 1730 Shadow View Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1730 Shadow View Circle have accessible units?
No, 1730 Shadow View Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 Shadow View Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1730 Shadow View Circle has units with dishwashers.

