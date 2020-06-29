1730 Shadow View Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage trash valet dogs allowed

Large two Bed two Bath town home two car Garage in Maitland - This spacious two-bedroom, two bath 1,280 sqft town home is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland. The town home features volume ceilings for an open and expansive feeling with large windows that allow light to brighten the space. The kitchen overlooks the living and dining rooms and containsf appliances including the refrigerator, range, dishwasher, disposal and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Off to the side of the living room is the den area that could be used as an office or a playroom. The two bedrooms are located on the third floor of this town home. The master bedroom is spacious and includes a large walk-in closet and en-suite full bath. The guest bedroom is just down the hall and has a large walk-in closet and easy access to the full guest bath. Rounding out this wonderful town home is the interior laundry room that includes washer and dryer, a two-car garage, and water, sewer and valet trash are included in the rental amount



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5701885)