1511 E HORATIO AVENUE

Amenities
Located right in the heart of Maitland, close to shopping and entertainment, easy access to I-4 and Winter Park Chain of Lakes. Zoned for top rated schools! Come and see today! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet Friendly home (possible with approval and non refundable pet fee).