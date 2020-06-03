All apartments in Maitland
Find more places like 1511 E HORATIO AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maitland, FL
/
1511 E HORATIO AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1511 E HORATIO AVENUE

1511 E Horatio Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maitland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1511 E Horatio Avenue, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located right in the heart of Maitland, close to shopping and entertainment, easy access to I-4 and Winter Park Chain of Lakes. Zoned for top rated schools! Come and see today! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet Friendly home (possible with approval and non refundable pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 E HORATIO AVENUE have any available units?
1511 E HORATIO AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 E HORATIO AVENUE have?
Some of 1511 E HORATIO AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 E HORATIO AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1511 E HORATIO AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 E HORATIO AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1511 E HORATIO AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1511 E HORATIO AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1511 E HORATIO AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1511 E HORATIO AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 E HORATIO AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 E HORATIO AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1511 E HORATIO AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1511 E HORATIO AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1511 E HORATIO AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 E HORATIO AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 E HORATIO AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way
Maitland, FL 32751
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way
Maitland, FL 32751
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane
Maitland, FL 32751
The Tiffany At Maitland West
9301 Summit Centre Way
Maitland, FL 32810

Similar Pages

Maitland 1 BedroomsMaitland 2 Bedrooms
Maitland Apartments with BalconyMaitland Apartments with Pool
Maitland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
Rockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Institute of Technology