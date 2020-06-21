All apartments in Maitland
1475 Lake Shadow Cir. Unit # 6-203
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1475 Lake Shadow Cir. Unit # 6-203

1475 Lake Shadow Cir · (407) 745-5377
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1475 Lake Shadow Cir, Maitland, FL 32751

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1475 Lake Shadow Cir. Unit # 6-203 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
carport
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Upscale Living in a 2/2 Condo in the Beautiful Visconti - Visconti is situated in the heart of Maitland Center, one of Orlando's premier office markets with over 8 million square feet of office space.
This modern style 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo has 1048 sq. ft. of living space featuring:

-Ceramic tiles in kitchen and bathroom areas.
-Full size washer and dryer.
-Screened in patio.
-Covered carport space available

This prestigious community offers:

-Two resort style swimming pools and spa.
-State of the art fitness center open 24hrs for your convenience.
-Basket ball, tennis, and sand volley ball courts.
-Car wash center

Visconti is only 15 minutes from downtown and only 2 miles from I-4, but once you pass through Visconti's gates, you will feel right at home.

This property is professionally managed by BRIC PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.
To View other rental properties visit www.bricrealty.com

$50 application fee per adult and deposit based on credit
Additional one-time application fee of $100 per person required by Visconti HOA
Minimum 600 credit score required.

For more information and showing times please contact our office at (407) 745-5377 or email info@bricrealty.com.

(RLNE2231431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1475 Lake Shadow Cir. Unit # 6-203 have any available units?
1475 Lake Shadow Cir. Unit # 6-203 has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1475 Lake Shadow Cir. Unit # 6-203 have?
Some of 1475 Lake Shadow Cir. Unit # 6-203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1475 Lake Shadow Cir. Unit # 6-203 currently offering any rent specials?
1475 Lake Shadow Cir. Unit # 6-203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1475 Lake Shadow Cir. Unit # 6-203 pet-friendly?
No, 1475 Lake Shadow Cir. Unit # 6-203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maitland.
Does 1475 Lake Shadow Cir. Unit # 6-203 offer parking?
Yes, 1475 Lake Shadow Cir. Unit # 6-203 does offer parking.
Does 1475 Lake Shadow Cir. Unit # 6-203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1475 Lake Shadow Cir. Unit # 6-203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1475 Lake Shadow Cir. Unit # 6-203 have a pool?
Yes, 1475 Lake Shadow Cir. Unit # 6-203 has a pool.
Does 1475 Lake Shadow Cir. Unit # 6-203 have accessible units?
No, 1475 Lake Shadow Cir. Unit # 6-203 does not have accessible units.
Does 1475 Lake Shadow Cir. Unit # 6-203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1475 Lake Shadow Cir. Unit # 6-203 does not have units with dishwashers.
