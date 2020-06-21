1475 Lake Shadow Cir. Unit # 6-203

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court car wash area carport gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

Upscale Living in a 2/2 Condo in the Beautiful Visconti - Visconti is situated in the heart of Maitland Center, one of Orlando's premier office markets with over 8 million square feet of office space.

This modern style 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo has 1048 sq. ft. of living space featuring:



-Ceramic tiles in kitchen and bathroom areas.

-Full size washer and dryer.

-Screened in patio.

-Covered carport space available



This prestigious community offers:



-Two resort style swimming pools and spa.

-State of the art fitness center open 24hrs for your convenience.

-Basket ball, tennis, and sand volley ball courts.

-Car wash center



Visconti is only 15 minutes from downtown and only 2 miles from I-4, but once you pass through Visconti's gates, you will feel right at home.



This property is professionally managed by BRIC PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.

To View other rental properties visit www.bricrealty.com



$50 application fee per adult and deposit based on credit

Additional one-time application fee of $100 per person required by Visconti HOA

Minimum 600 credit score required.



For more information and showing times please contact our office at (407) 745-5377 or email info@bricrealty.com.



