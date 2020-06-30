All apartments in Maitland
Location

1420 Lake Shadow Circle, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
trash valet
This beautiful two-bedroom, two bath 1,048 sqft condo is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland. Located on the third floor, the condominium features volume ceilings in the living areas for an open and expansive feeling with the living room opening to a screened in patio through the oversized sliding glass doors. The kitchen overlooks the living and dining rooms and contains a full suite of stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, disposal and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. The master bedroom is spacious and includes a large walk-in closet and en-suite full bath. The guest bedroom is just off the living area and has a large walk in closet and has easy access to the full guest bath. Rounding out this wonderful condo is the interior laundry room that includes a full-size washer and dryer, additional storage closet on the patio, and water, sewer and valet trash are included in the rental amount!

Visconti is a gorgeous community centrally located and just minutes from I-4, 408, Winter Park, Altamonte Springs, downtown Orlando, RDV Sportsplex, Maitland Center Business Park, shopping, dining and entertainment. Visconti features incredible amenities including a resort style pool overlooking Lake Shadow, spa, wi-fi access at pool deck, gated community entry, Concierge services, car wash area, laundry area, clubhouse, fitness center, playground and much more! There is ample parking within the community although the HOA does not permit residents to park boats, commercial, or recreational vehicles on the property.

Please note, upon approval with our office applicants will also need to apply with the HOA at the cost of $100 per person. If applications are approved by the HOA, this cost is reimbursed as a credit towards rent due on the move-in date.

We’re happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 326-0667.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Lake Shadow Circle have any available units?
1420 Lake Shadow Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 Lake Shadow Circle have?
Some of 1420 Lake Shadow Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Lake Shadow Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Lake Shadow Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Lake Shadow Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 Lake Shadow Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1420 Lake Shadow Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1420 Lake Shadow Circle offers parking.
Does 1420 Lake Shadow Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1420 Lake Shadow Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Lake Shadow Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1420 Lake Shadow Circle has a pool.
Does 1420 Lake Shadow Circle have accessible units?
No, 1420 Lake Shadow Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Lake Shadow Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 Lake Shadow Circle has units with dishwashers.

