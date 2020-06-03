1261 BLESSING STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Enjoy RESORT-STYLE LIVING located in the gated lakefront community of Montacino/Enclave at Maitland. This luxurious 4 bedroom, 2.5bath mediterranean style townhouse includes a one car garage. Flowing open floor plan boasts ceramic tile floors and newer carpet in the bedrooms, and abundant windows allowing the natural light to shine in.

Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, 42" cabinets and high quality stainless steel appliances.

The house has a top of the line water purification system, air conditioning unit and energy efficient water heater.

Remodeled Master bathroom with a free standing designer bathtub and separate seamless glass shower. The spacious , master suite is upstairs with double insulated windows and door which lead out to the patio/balcony.

Enjoy the Florida lifestyle relaxing poolside and the beautiful lush landscaping this community has to offer.

You are just minutes away from downtown Orlando, Altamonte Springs and all the shopping and restaurant options Winter Park has to offer and conveniently located near I-4.

Call today for your private showing.