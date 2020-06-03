All apartments in Maitland
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:23 AM

1261 BLESSING STREET

1261 Blessing Street · (407) 898-4800
Location

1261 Blessing Street, Maitland, FL 32751

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1855 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy RESORT-STYLE LIVING located in the gated lakefront community of Montacino/Enclave at Maitland. This luxurious 4 bedroom, 2.5bath mediterranean style townhouse includes a one car garage. Flowing open floor plan boasts ceramic tile floors and newer carpet in the bedrooms, and abundant windows allowing the natural light to shine in.
Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, 42" cabinets and high quality stainless steel appliances.
The house has a top of the line water purification system, air conditioning unit and energy efficient water heater.
Remodeled Master bathroom with a free standing designer bathtub and separate seamless glass shower. The spacious , master suite is upstairs with double insulated windows and door which lead out to the patio/balcony.
Enjoy the Florida lifestyle relaxing poolside and the beautiful lush landscaping this community has to offer.
You are just minutes away from downtown Orlando, Altamonte Springs and all the shopping and restaurant options Winter Park has to offer and conveniently located near I-4.
Call today for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1261 BLESSING STREET have any available units?
1261 BLESSING STREET has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1261 BLESSING STREET have?
Some of 1261 BLESSING STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1261 BLESSING STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1261 BLESSING STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1261 BLESSING STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1261 BLESSING STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maitland.
Does 1261 BLESSING STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1261 BLESSING STREET does offer parking.
Does 1261 BLESSING STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1261 BLESSING STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1261 BLESSING STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1261 BLESSING STREET has a pool.
Does 1261 BLESSING STREET have accessible units?
No, 1261 BLESSING STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1261 BLESSING STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1261 BLESSING STREET has units with dishwashers.
