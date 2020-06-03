1120 Kewannee Trail

Amenities
This beautiful 4/2.5 has a wood burning fireplace, granite counters, wood floors and a pool. It is zoned for Dommerich Elementary, Maitland Middle School and Winter Park High School. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and a bath with a jetted tub. Indoor laundry, a 2 car garage and a home office. Small pets will be considered on a case by case basis with a pet fee and pet rent. Call Angela today to book a showing at 407-701-7183.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,950
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.