All apartments in Maitland
Find more places like 1120 Kewannee Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maitland, FL
/
1120 Kewannee Trail
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:13 PM

1120 Kewannee Trail

1120 Kewannee Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maitland
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

1120 Kewannee Trail, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful 4/2.5 has a wood burning fireplace, granite counters, wood floors and a pool. It is zoned for Dommerich Elementary, Maitland Middle School and Winter Park High School. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and a bath with a jetted tub. Indoor laundry, a 2 car garage and a home office. Small pets will be considered on a case by case basis with a pet fee and pet rent. Call Angela today to book a showing at 407-701-7183.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,950

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Kewannee Trail have any available units?
1120 Kewannee Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 Kewannee Trail have?
Some of 1120 Kewannee Trail's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Kewannee Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Kewannee Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Kewannee Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 Kewannee Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1120 Kewannee Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1120 Kewannee Trail offers parking.
Does 1120 Kewannee Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 Kewannee Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Kewannee Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1120 Kewannee Trail has a pool.
Does 1120 Kewannee Trail have accessible units?
No, 1120 Kewannee Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Kewannee Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 Kewannee Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way
Maitland, FL 32751
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way
Maitland, FL 32751
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt
Maitland, FL 32810
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
The Tiffany At Maitland West
9301 Summit Centre Way
Maitland, FL 32810

Similar Pages

Maitland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMaitland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Maitland Apartments with BalconiesMaitland Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Maitland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
Rockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Institute of Technology