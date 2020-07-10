All apartments in Maitland
Find more places like 1069 Hamlet Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maitland, FL
/
1069 Hamlet Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 10:40 PM

1069 Hamlet Drive

1069 Hamlet Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maitland
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

1069 Hamlet Drive, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unfurnished, Single family 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1146 sq ft of living space. Located in the Maitland area of Orlando!! Close to shopping,schools, restaurants,entertainment and the bus line. Open floor plan and all the kitchen appliances are provided. Two additional guest rooms with large closets for plenty of storage. One car garage with washer /dryer hook ups.

Available NOW!

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

Renters Insurance Required*

12 Month Lease
$75 application fee per adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.
$5 Monthly Tech Fee
Pet friendly with $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. NO aggressive breeds.

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available 2/14/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1069 Hamlet Drive have any available units?
1069 Hamlet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
Is 1069 Hamlet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1069 Hamlet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1069 Hamlet Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1069 Hamlet Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1069 Hamlet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1069 Hamlet Drive offers parking.
Does 1069 Hamlet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1069 Hamlet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1069 Hamlet Drive have a pool?
No, 1069 Hamlet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1069 Hamlet Drive have accessible units?
No, 1069 Hamlet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1069 Hamlet Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1069 Hamlet Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1069 Hamlet Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1069 Hamlet Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way
Maitland, FL 32751
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way
Maitland, FL 32751
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt
Maitland, FL 32810
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane
Maitland, FL 32751
The Tiffany At Maitland West
9301 Summit Centre Way
Maitland, FL 32810

Similar Pages

Maitland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMaitland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Maitland Apartments with BalconiesMaitland Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Maitland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
Rockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Institute of Technology