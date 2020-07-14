All apartments in Maitland
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:52 AM

1048 Hamlet Dr.

1048 Hamlet Drive
Location

1048 Hamlet Drive, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms, Single Story Home In Hamlet at Maitland FOR RENT - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms, 1150 sq ft
Single Story Home In Hamlet at Maitland,
Single car garage
On Corner lot, lawn care included
Vaulted Ceilings, Sky Lights
Master Bath has Jacuzzi Tub
Stove, Refrigerator with Ice Maker, Dish Washer, Microwave
Washer and Dryer
Carpet and Vinyl Flooring, Fans, Mini Blinds
This is a pet friendly home with an approved pet

Listed by Knight Property Group LLC
Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly rent, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application and pet rent required).
A/C filter subscription is required. $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.
This rental is not available for tenant with more than 3 pets.
We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.

For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.WeRentOrlando.com

(RLNE5298506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1048 Hamlet Dr. have any available units?
1048 Hamlet Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1048 Hamlet Dr. have?
Some of 1048 Hamlet Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1048 Hamlet Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1048 Hamlet Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1048 Hamlet Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1048 Hamlet Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1048 Hamlet Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1048 Hamlet Dr. offers parking.
Does 1048 Hamlet Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1048 Hamlet Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1048 Hamlet Dr. have a pool?
No, 1048 Hamlet Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1048 Hamlet Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1048 Hamlet Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1048 Hamlet Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1048 Hamlet Dr. has units with dishwashers.
