1048 Hamlet Dr.

Amenities
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms, Single Story Home In Hamlet at Maitland FOR RENT - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms, 1150 sq ft
Single Story Home In Hamlet at Maitland,
Single car garage
On Corner lot, lawn care included
Vaulted Ceilings, Sky Lights
Master Bath has Jacuzzi Tub
Stove, Refrigerator with Ice Maker, Dish Washer, Microwave
Washer and Dryer
Carpet and Vinyl Flooring, Fans, Mini Blinds
This is a pet friendly home with an approved pet
Listed by Knight Property Group LLC
Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly rent, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application and pet rent required).
A/C filter subscription is required. $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.
This rental is not available for tenant with more than 3 pets.
We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.
For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.WeRentOrlando.com
