1048 Hamlet Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning ice maker

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms, Single Story Home In Hamlet at Maitland FOR RENT - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms, 1150 sq ft

Single Story Home In Hamlet at Maitland,

Single car garage

On Corner lot, lawn care included

Vaulted Ceilings, Sky Lights

Master Bath has Jacuzzi Tub

Stove, Refrigerator with Ice Maker, Dish Washer, Microwave

Washer and Dryer

Carpet and Vinyl Flooring, Fans, Mini Blinds

This is a pet friendly home with an approved pet



Listed by Knight Property Group LLC

Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly rent, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application and pet rent required).

A/C filter subscription is required. $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.

This rental is not available for tenant with more than 3 pets.

We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.



For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.WeRentOrlando.com



(RLNE5298506)