1020 Grove St

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Spacious 2/1.5 Townhome located in Park Lake of Maitland. This unit has ceramic tile floors in the bathroom and kitchen and beautiful laminate hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms. Large eat-in kitchen downstairs with pantry, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Large living room with separate entry into the communal courtyard area. Upstairs both bedrooms are oversized with plenty of room for king size beds. The bathroom has double sink area with granite counters, as well as a separate vanity in the shower area. The home has a large courtyard area out front and a semi-enclosed 1 car garage with opener. Park Lake is a quiet community with a community pool for its residents. Great location close to park ave and tons of local shopping and dining. MInutes from I4 and 1792.



