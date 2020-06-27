All apartments in Maitland
Find more places like 1020 Grove St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maitland, FL
/
1020 Grove St
Last updated February 21 2020 at 12:21 AM

1020 Grove St

1020 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maitland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1020 Grove Street, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 2/1.5 Townhome located in Park Lake of Maitland. This unit has ceramic tile floors in the bathroom and kitchen and beautiful laminate hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms. Large eat-in kitchen downstairs with pantry, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Large living room with separate entry into the communal courtyard area. Upstairs both bedrooms are oversized with plenty of room for king size beds. The bathroom has double sink area with granite counters, as well as a separate vanity in the shower area. The home has a large courtyard area out front and a semi-enclosed 1 car garage with opener. Park Lake is a quiet community with a community pool for its residents. Great location close to park ave and tons of local shopping and dining. MInutes from I4 and 1792.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Grove St have any available units?
1020 Grove St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 Grove St have?
Some of 1020 Grove St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Grove St currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Grove St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Grove St pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Grove St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maitland.
Does 1020 Grove St offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Grove St offers parking.
Does 1020 Grove St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Grove St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Grove St have a pool?
Yes, 1020 Grove St has a pool.
Does 1020 Grove St have accessible units?
No, 1020 Grove St does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Grove St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 Grove St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way
Maitland, FL 32751
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt
Maitland, FL 32810
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane
Maitland, FL 32751
The Tiffany At Maitland West
9301 Summit Centre Way
Maitland, FL 32810

Similar Pages

Maitland 1 BedroomsMaitland 2 Bedrooms
Maitland Apartments with BalconyMaitland Apartments with Pool
Maitland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
Rockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Institute of Technology