/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:18 PM
106 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Madeira Beach, FL
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
423 150TH AVENUE
423 150th Ave, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1350 sqft
Walk to the Beach! Waterfront condo featuring a very spacious split floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large kitchen wood cabinets, pantry, newer stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, inside laundry area, large living room and dining
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
14120 PALM STREET
14120 Palm Street, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
750 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL GOOD TO JULY 1, 2020! HALF OFF FIRST MONTH OF YOUR NEW LEASE! SAVE BIG! Fully refinished 2 bedroom apartment on the ground floor just one block from the sand of the Gulf.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
333 E MADEIRA AVENUE
333 Madeira Avenue East, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1438 sqft
The pictures actually underestimate this totally updated waterfront home’s versatility and attractiveness.
1 of 69
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
343 REX PLACE
343 Rex Place, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1040 sqft
Welcome to Madeira Beach Yacht Club, BOATERS paradise. Direct WATERFRONT GATED subdivision. The community amenities are, boat slips, (On occasion there are boat slips available in the community to rent and/or purchase from private owners.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
210 MEDALLION BOULEVARD
210 Medallion Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
840 sqft
Beautifully decorated - all new interior. Direct Intracoastal View - Great Location! Beautifully furnished, spacious unit with view of the Intracoastal waterway.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE
509 Bayshore Drive South, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Stay warm in this short term rental beach house on Madeira Beach. This tropical waterfront home is fully furnished, just bring your clothes and toothbrush.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD
211 Medallion Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1040 sqft
Weekly rental rates available. Recently updated 2 bedrooms 1 1/2 baths ground floor townhouse (upstairs/downstairs) unit right on the pool in a gated community! Both bedrooms and full bath are upstairs.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
525 129TH AVENUE E
525 129th Avenue East, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
960 sqft
Enjoy waterfront living in this clean two bedroom, one bath, 1/2 ground floor waterfront duplex near Johns Pass Village. Quiet, mature lady next door with no pets. So close to the beach and John Pass Village action, yet a quiet relaxing atmosphere.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
15316 GULF BOULEVARD
15316 Gulf Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1265 sqft
Madeira Towers is it! Beautiful 40 unit condo directly on the beach offering fabulous water views of the Gulf of Mexico and the sunsets! Excellent condition. Spacious. Quiet. Nice furniture. Good beds. Kitchen has everything.
Results within 1 mile of Madeira Beach
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
15643 GULF BOULEVARD
15643 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1152 sqft
This adorable beach house is available beginning September 16th, 2019. It is fully furnished and is located in a residential Redington Beach neighborhood directly across the street from the Gulf of Mexico.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4575 COVE CIRCLE #501
4575 Cove Circle, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1040 sqft
Enjoy an active 55+ lifestyle at Sea Towers, waterfront community. All of the amenities you can think of are here: tennis, 2 swimming pools, hot tub, waterfront picnic/grill area, gated entry with security, on-site activity director and much more.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Isle Of Capri
1 Unit Available
255 116TH AVENUE
255 116th Avenue, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
This updated 2-bedroom & 1.5 bath unit has it all, updated AC, hurricane windows, updated bathrooms, flooring, kitchen and inside laundry.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
16308 GULF BOULEVARD
16308 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1065 sqft
Looking for a longer term guests for October 2020 through January 2021 and for the month of April 2021. Outstanding 2/2, 3rd floor, fully furnished condo at The Breakers Updated kitchen and granite countertops with a breakfast bar.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Isle Of Capri
1 Unit Available
225 SUN VISTA COURT N
225 Sun Vista Court North, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
920 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL in Sun Ketch Condos located in Treasure Island. Very Bright, tastefully decorated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath townhome style condo with vaulted ceilings for 6-7 month Lease. Available between the Dates of MAY 1, 2020 - DECEMBER 1, 2020.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Isle Of Palms
1 Unit Available
11400 2ND STREET E
11400 2nd Street East, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1304 sqft
Rate slashed for the summer months! This gem is a steal at $1800 a month. The seasonal (Nov 2020-April 2021) rate remains at $2800 a month. Rental price includes electric, water, sewer, garbage, basic cable and wi-fi.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Isle Of Capri
1 Unit Available
275 CAPRI CIRCLE N
275 Capri Circle North, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1445 sqft
Isle of Capri Annual Furnished Townhouse. This light and bright spacious 3 story townhouse has an open floor plan. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, off the kitchen is the dining room. The living room has a charming wood burning fireplace.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4725 COVE CIRCLE
4725 Cove Circle, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1040 sqft
Wonderful second floor 2BR/2BA in the Columbia building in Sea Towers. Step inside and be amazed at this beautifully renovated unit with a newer kitchen and laminate floors throughout.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
104 163RD AVENUE
104 163rd Avenue, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1108 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom home just a few blocks from the beach! This home has an open floor plan and nice Terrazzo flooring throughout. The kitchen is remodeled and includes white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, & dining room.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
16101 2ND STREET E
16101 2nd Street East, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1141 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath home with attached garage only 2 blocks from the beach !! Terrazzo floors throughout with family room/ kitchen combo. Corner lot with fruit trees. Will consider small dog.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
175 116TH AVENUE
175 116th Avenue, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
965 sqft
This is a wonderful condo located in the fabulous Isle of Capri. This unit has an enclosed balcony. A short distance to the beach, restaurants and shopping. Also this unit is close to the trolley stop that will bring you everywhere you want to go.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
164 117TH AVENUE
164 117th Avenue, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
870 sqft
2nd floor unit in waterfront apartment building with coin operated laundry room on Treasure Island. This unit has a direct waterfront view and large private balcony. One covered parking space dedicated to this unit.
Results within 5 miles of Madeira Beach
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 01:06pm
$
6 Units Available
Gull Harbor Apartments
17105 Gulf Boulevard, North Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1092 sqft
Gull Harbor Apartments is located in beautiful North Redington Beach, just minutes from St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and Treasure Island. Directly across from the sandy beaches on the Gulf of Mexico and steps from local dining and shopping.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
14 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
850 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
6 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
945 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
Similar Pages
Madeira Beach 1 BedroomsMadeira Beach 2 BedroomsMadeira Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMadeira Beach 3 BedroomsMadeira Beach Apartments with Balcony
Madeira Beach Apartments with GarageMadeira Beach Apartments with GymMadeira Beach Apartments with ParkingMadeira Beach Apartments with Pool