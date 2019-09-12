All apartments in Madeira Beach
Find more places like 747 Pruitt Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madeira Beach, FL
/
747 Pruitt Dr
Last updated September 12 2019 at 9:10 PM

747 Pruitt Dr

747 Pruitt Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Madeira Beach
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

747 Pruitt Drive, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
dog park
fire pit
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
fire pit
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Furnished Home in Maderia Beach - Welcome to this Madeira Beach home that will make you feel like you're on vacation 24/7/365. Property can be furnished or unfurnished (ask about the unfurnished rent amount). Located down a quiet residential road just blocks from Gulf Blvd. See water on your commute home/away or from your front lawn. What a great location! This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and complete with your very own outdoor paradise. Including outdoor kitchen with counter top, bar seating, and gas grill. Wonderful outdoor landscaping including new shell beds and mature palms surrounding your gas fire pit. Interior has a split plan with two large bedrooms and full bath on west side of home and master suite and bath on east side of home. Washer/Dryer located in master for convenience. Beautiful terrazzo flooring in main house really brings this Florida home to life. Florida room has wood laminate and multiple sliders to provide for great Florida sun and light. Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel and quartz counter tops. Plenty of cabinets for storage. Property is offered furnished at asking price however, home can be unfurnished for $2500 per month. Do you have any toys? The community also offers access to boat docks, ramps, and a dog park for an optional annual fee. Please contact Spencer for your private showing! 727-420-7822 or spencer@russellpg.com

(RLNE5136843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 Pruitt Dr have any available units?
747 Pruitt Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 747 Pruitt Dr have?
Some of 747 Pruitt Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 747 Pruitt Dr currently offering any rent specials?
747 Pruitt Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 Pruitt Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 747 Pruitt Dr is pet friendly.
Does 747 Pruitt Dr offer parking?
No, 747 Pruitt Dr does not offer parking.
Does 747 Pruitt Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 747 Pruitt Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 Pruitt Dr have a pool?
No, 747 Pruitt Dr does not have a pool.
Does 747 Pruitt Dr have accessible units?
No, 747 Pruitt Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 747 Pruitt Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 747 Pruitt Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 747 Pruitt Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 747 Pruitt Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Madeira Beach 1 BedroomsMadeira Beach 2 Bedrooms
Madeira Beach Apartments with GarageMadeira Beach Apartments with Pool
Madeira Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee