747 Pruitt Dr

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Furnished Home in Maderia Beach - Welcome to this Madeira Beach home that will make you feel like you're on vacation 24/7/365. Property can be furnished or unfurnished (ask about the unfurnished rent amount). Located down a quiet residential road just blocks from Gulf Blvd. See water on your commute home/away or from your front lawn. What a great location! This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and complete with your very own outdoor paradise. Including outdoor kitchen with counter top, bar seating, and gas grill. Wonderful outdoor landscaping including new shell beds and mature palms surrounding your gas fire pit. Interior has a split plan with two large bedrooms and full bath on west side of home and master suite and bath on east side of home. Washer/Dryer located in master for convenience. Beautiful terrazzo flooring in main house really brings this Florida home to life. Florida room has wood laminate and multiple sliders to provide for great Florida sun and light. Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel and quartz counter tops. Plenty of cabinets for storage. Property is offered furnished at asking price however, home can be unfurnished for $2500 per month. Do you have any toys? The community also offers access to boat docks, ramps, and a dog park for an optional annual fee. Please contact Spencer for your private showing! 727-420-7822 or spencer@russellpg.com



(RLNE5136843)